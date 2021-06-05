‘Would be concerning’, ‘Excellent’ – These Charlton fans react as new transfer competition emerges for striker

With some League One teams starting to do their transfer business ahead of the 2021-22 season, Charlton Athletic are yet to start their incoming deals.

The Addicks have cleared some wages off the books ready for new players to arrive, with the likes of Deji Oshilaja, Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie all departing.

Charlton had a number of loanees in their squad last season, one of those being Jayden Stockley who they took from Preston North End in the second half of the season.

Finding himself on the fringes of Alex Neil’s side, Stockley couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get some regular minutes away from Lancashire.

The football up to Stockley may not have been pretty at times for Charlton fans to watch, but for the most part it was highly effective as the 27-year-old scored eight goals in 22 outings as the Addicks narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

But now there is competition for his signature and it may now not be as straight-forward as Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard making an offer and it being accepted.

21 things every Charlton Athletic fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 Charlton Athletic were formed in which year? 1908 1912 1905 1915

According to the London News, Portsmouth are now looking at going head-to-head with Charlton and anyone else interested to sign Stockley, with Danny Cowley wanting competition for John Marquis up top.

There’s been a split opinion on the latest development with Charlton fans – some want the deal to get tied up as soon as possible but others believe the club can get a better player in.

Evident how much Adkins rates Stockley and I’d guess he wants him permanently for next season. Can’t be losing out to league 1 rivals if we’re serious about challenging for promotion. Interesting to see how this plays out?! All down to 💰! how much we really got 👀? #cafc https://t.co/NSRoAUQta7 — Brad Kemsley (@BradKemsley) June 5, 2021

Excellent — LiamForeman 🇬🇧 (@LiamForeman_) June 5, 2021

We can’t let Stockley go to a promotion rival, point blank https://t.co/BeBpLiGR0q — tash (@tashaeveritt) June 5, 2021

This will be the telling as to how competitive we are going to be… — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) June 5, 2021

Have to say if he chose Portsmouth over us it would be concerning. — Phil (@phil_cullum) June 5, 2021

If we miss out on getting Stockley after a successful loan spell then I'll be concerned, should be a no brainer — Tom (@TomLeeSpencer) June 5, 2021

Said last month he would end up there — Redmond (@Craig_Redmond) June 5, 2021