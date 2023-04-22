This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is one of a host of Blades players out of contract this summer.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in Paul Heckingbottom's side and central to their promotion push - with a top two finish now within touching distance.

Norwood has revealed he wants his contract situation sorted but has admitted it's "up to the people who run the club".

Should Sheffield United let Oliver Norwood go this summer?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on the situation...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I'm surprised they've let it get to this stage without opening talks on a new deal.

Yes, Norwood is 32 now, but he has played in every one of the Blades Championship fixtures this campaign, which considering how gruelling the schedule has been with the World Cup, should allay any fears about fitness or age.

I think he is also a bit of an unsung hero in this Sheffield United side, with the club's star names often getting more credit for scoring goals, but arguably, Norwood is just as crucial.

I'd certainly look to extend his stay at Bramall Lane if I were in charge.

Declan Harte

It is a surprise that a contract extension has not been already agreed with Norwood given his importance to Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The midfielder has featured in all 42 league games United have played so far this season, contributing two goals and five assists along the way.

Norwood has Premier League experience from the club’s last time in the top flight which could also be a quite useful asset.

Even at 32, there is still plenty that he can bring to the team and he could be a great squad player as the club looks to survive in the top flight next year.

Ned Holmes

It would be complete madness for Sheffield United to let Oliver Norwood leave as a free agent.

I get they have an aging midfield that needs to be revitalised but the 32-year-old has been a central figure in their promotion push this season.

He is more than capable of contributing in the Premier League next season and is clearly an important part of the dressing room - having been with the Blades since 2019.

The one-year option they hold gives them some flexibility in terms of new contract talks but United shouldn't even be considering cutting the midfielder loose.

Such a decision may need to be made in the future but they'd be mad to offload him this summer - particularly given it's unclear whether either Tommy Doyle or James McAtee will be back next season.