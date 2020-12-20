Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Would be class in the Championship’ – Many Derby fans react to transfer links with Man Utd player

Published

8 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion and Derby County are interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones on loan, as per the Daily Star.

The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance for United this season, as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof continue to forge a solid defensive understanding alongside each other.

Jones only made eight appearances for United last season, too, and hasn’t featured since an FA Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers in January.

According to the Daily Star, Wayne Rooney is keen to reunite with his former Manchester United teammate, with West Brom also keen on a loan move in January.

Derby have picked up late, but they lack depth in defence after experienced centre-half Curtis Davies recently picked up an injury.

The Rams have conceded 22 goals in the Championship this season, and sit inside the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Jones potentially arriving at Pride Park in the January transfer window…


