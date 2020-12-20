‘Would be class in the Championship’ – Many Derby fans react to transfer links with Man Utd player

West Bromwich Albion and Derby County are interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones on loan, as per the Daily Star.

The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance for United this season, as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof continue to forge a solid defensive understanding alongside each other.

Jones only made eight appearances for United last season, too, and hasn’t featured since an FA Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers in January.

According to the Daily Star, Wayne Rooney is keen to reunite with his former Manchester United teammate, with West Brom also keen on a loan move in January.

Derby have picked up late, but they lack depth in defence after experienced centre-half Curtis Davies recently picked up an injury.

The Rams have conceded 22 goals in the Championship this season, and sit inside the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Jones potentially arriving at Pride Park in the January transfer window…

Phil Jones would be class in the championship — George (@dcfcGeorge_) December 20, 2020

Some #DCFC fans actually think we have better centre half’s than Phil Jones 😂😂

Admire their support of our players but that’s just deluded https://t.co/WkxoqZWAZW — SLATER (@ILSON1977) December 20, 2020

Agree pal would be a great signing in the championship if he's up for it — Paul Rooney at the wheel Allsopp (@georgthom) December 20, 2020

Unbelievable mate, — Gungey Gorman (@EamonnRams) December 20, 2020

I'd say no for now. His wage demands would be huge. I can't see that as a position we need to strengthen either at the moment. much more pressing issues like competition for strikers to look at. — Ray (@nofishnofungus) December 20, 2020

Not Jones' biggest fan but he will get 100% wages so wage demand isnt an issue. Davies is out for the season & MTW looks likely to leave so we have Evans as our backup CB, we 100% need a CB in Jan — The Lewis' (@R_JLewis11) December 20, 2020

We Need a CB. He's certainly got experience. He may not be good enough for Man U these days but at Championship level he most certainly will be. — Ramraid_Against_The_Machine (@mark_orlow) December 20, 2020

We are in the relegation zone and some of you are saying no. Absolutely deluded — JJ (@jim_bob92) December 20, 2020

Get him in!! Struggled with injured but would be a fantastic signing at this level! I remember fergie once comparing him to Duncan Edwards! — Andrew Hammond (@andyhammond10) December 20, 2020