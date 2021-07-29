‘Would be chuffed’, ‘Another coup’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are excited as transfer target revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are interest in Marvin Johnson as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

It’s been a productive week for the Owls after the arrivals of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, but the boss is hoping to finalise more deals in the coming days and weeks. And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that Johnson is someone on the Owls radar.

The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Middlesbrough when his deal expired in the summer and the player would give Moore options down the left flank, as he is capable of playing at left-back, although his preferred position is further up the pitch.

Given his pedigree, with Johnson having shone for Oxford in the third tier previously, it’s fair to say that the potential arrival of the winger has gone down very well with the Wednesday support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

I mean another coup for league 1 if this goes through just a striker away from a side thats unreal in every position https://t.co/OezUAAy6AO — Josh SWFC (@1867josh) July 29, 2021

Be a reyt signing in L1 that my days https://t.co/ikqiV1S9qY — Jude (@judehallowl) July 29, 2021

I do think this would be a very good signing. Experienced, plays in a position we do probably need another in. Looked good whenever I saw him last season. https://t.co/cMExpLv6If — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) July 29, 2021

I would be chuffed with that!!!! — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) July 29, 2021

hmm 30 year old doesn't sound too appealing. Thought we was moving away from this sort of thing. — Reece Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) July 29, 2021

Would be a cracking signing that https://t.co/dkugse3WyN — J (@J_SWFC_) July 29, 2021

Moore is really going all in on 'no strikers, just vibes' https://t.co/wBrrnkn4Ym — Matt (@MR3402) July 29, 2021