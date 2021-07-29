Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would be chuffed’, ‘Another coup’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are excited as transfer target revealed

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are interest in Marvin Johnson as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

It’s been a productive week for the Owls after the arrivals of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, but the boss is hoping to finalise more deals in the coming days and weeks. And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that Johnson is someone on the Owls radar.

The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Middlesbrough when his deal expired in the summer and the player would give Moore options down the left flank, as he is capable of playing at left-back, although his preferred position is further up the pitch.

Given his pedigree, with Johnson having shone for Oxford in the third tier previously, it’s fair to say that the potential arrival of the winger has gone down very well with the Wednesday support.

