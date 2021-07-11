‘Would be brilliant business’ – Sheffield Wednesday register interest in signing midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Swansea City midfielder George Byers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Byers has been with the Swans since 2016, and has made 65 appearances in total for the club, although he has found regular game time hard to come by in recent seasons.

He was restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions last term, as Steve Cooper’s side finished fourth in the Championship table, although they missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Brentford in the play-off final.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in the third tier of English football, after being relegated from the Championship last season, whilst under the management of Darren Moore.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in signing Byers this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to the Owls’ team or not.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a potentially smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday to make this summer with George Byers a player that could be a quality asset at League One level. The midfielder has not been able to make it into Swansea City’s squad over the last year after he had managed to be an important player for them during the 2019/20 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have already added to their midfield options with the signing of Dennis Adeniran and Byers joining as well would give Darren Moore a real boost in terms of the quality and variation of options he has to call upon in the middle of the park next term.

Byers spent time away out on loan with Portsmouth in the third tier last season and he showed that he can perform well at League One level with his performances for Portsmouth. He is at the age now where he needs to be getting regular game time and a move away from Swansea is what he needs for his career path you feel.

The Owls could do a lot worse given the financial constraints they are under than signing Byers. It would be a very good pick-up for them and could even turn out to be a bargain deal if he performs for them in League One to the standard he is capable of.

Toby Wilding:

I think that this could be a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they are able to get it done.

With Adam Reach and Joey Pelupessy having already left the club, and Josh Windass potentially set to follow amid interest from the Championship, it seems essential that the Owls add to their options in midfield this summer.

Byers is obviously someone who could fill that role, and having come from a Championship side such as Swansea, you do feel as though he would be able to make an impact in League One.

Indeed, Byers already has experience at this level from his time on loan at Portsmouth last season as they competed for a play-off spot, which would help him when it comes to the promotion push that Wednesday will no doubt be keen to mount in the coming campaign.

Add to that the fact that it seems Swansea could be open to moving Byers on this summer following the addition of Liam Walsh, and I do think this is one that could be worth pursuing for Wednesday.

Billy Mulley:

Should Sheffield Wednesday strike a deal to bring George Byers to Hillsborough, then that would be brilliant business.

He may not have got the minutes he would have wanted at Swansea, but he hits the standard required in the Championship. Also, his struggles to gain regular game time is more of a reflection on the quality that Swansea possess rather than Byers’ competence at second-tier level.

Within League One, Byers could really thrive, and the potential partnership of him and Bannan should be an exciting prospect for Wednesday fans.

Byers need to be given regular game time. He is now 25 years old and he is in a position where he needs to turn his promise, into clear and obvious ability.

The signing of Byers would show clear intent and he certainly has the talent to light up the division. However, it would be no real surprise to see a Championship on-looker try their luck too.