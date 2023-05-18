Plymouth Argyle will be hoping they can strengthen their side this summer as they look to build on their impressive promotion to the Championship.

Plymouth were excellent last season under Steven Schumacher as he put together a young side who play fluid, attacking football.

It was the type of football that won League One emphatically, becoming one of only a few clubs to win over 100 points in a single season.

Most of his side was built on young players, as well as promising individuals on loan from elsewhere. Morgan Whittaker was a huge success prior to his recall to Swansea City.

Another player who was incredibly throughout the season was Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz.

The 22-year-old was a constant source of goals and creativity, contributing to eight goals in 39 games for Argyle.

With Plymouth now in the Championship, many supporters will be hoping he can return to Home Park as a permanent player next season.

Will Aston Villa allow Finn Azaz to leave the club this summer?

With Plymouth looking to strengthen for the Championship next season, it's likely they'll rely on players who have served them well so far.

With Finn Azaz being one of the key performers for Schumacher last season, it would be a surprise if Plymouth didn't try and sign the youngster once again.

However, that relies heavily on his parent club Aston Villa keeping the door open for the youngster. This is something that won't be an issue according to Carlton Palmer.

Speaking to Palmer about Azaz's situation at Villa, he says to FLW he's likely to depart this summer: "Finn Azaz has had a tremendous season with Plymouth on loan from ASton Villa.

"As Plymouth are in talks with Aston Villa to sign Azaz. With Villa moving in a different direction with Emery [Unai], so although he's done well, where does he figure in the pecking order at Villa Park should he go back?

"There's no clear route for first team football at Aston Villa, so it would be better for him to move on and play."

What are the chances of Plymouth Argyle signing Finn Azaz from Aston Villa?

You'd rate the chances of Azaz returning to Schumacher's side quite highly considering his experience at the club last season.

Plymouth might well be his level as well. A football club that's on the up, but will have low expectations and still allow young players to thrive while playing in the second tier.

This is something that Palmer agrees with, saying: "It's clear that he enjoyed his time at Plymouth and it's clear that he got on well with the manager.

"Plymouth will be playing in the Championship next season and that's a great opportunity for him to carry on improving and developing as a football player."

Whether Azaz signs for Plymouth or not, he showed his ability last season on numerous occasions and it's likely he will be playing in the Championship even if Argyle win the race for his signature or not.