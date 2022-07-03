“Would be another outstanding signing” – Burnley plot ambitious move for Coventry City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are considering a summer move for Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

Heading in a new direction under Vincent Kompany’s stewardship, the youthful nature of Burnley’s additions thus far could continue with O’Hare emerging as the latest target.

The 24-year-old netted five times and provided a further eight assists in the Championship last time out, featuring in all but one of Coventry’s 46 matches.

The Sky Blues will be ambitious about what the new campaign could possibly hold for them next season, with O’Hare an integral part of the immediate future.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Burnley’s interest in the exciting Coventry talent…

Adam Jones

He could fit in well in a tight 4-2-3-1 system with Dwight McNeil on one side and Scott Twine on the other.

That could enable Callum O’Hare to take his preferred advanced midfield role in the centre, providing plenty of creativity behind the main forward and maximising their chances of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He has two years left on his contract so that puts Coventry City in a strong position at the negotiating table. This could mean they find it hard to strike an agreement and with this, they should be looking to have other irons in the fire as well.

This is certainly a deal worth pursuing – but they shouldn’t be looking to pay too much to bring him in as they adapt to the financial challenges of the Championship.

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather good signing for Burnley if they are able to get it done.

It would be no surprise if they were to lose the likes of McNeil and Maxwel Cornet this summer, following their relegation from the Premier League.

That would of course leave the Clarets needing to add some extra spark and creativity to their squad, something that O’Hare has certainly shown he can provide in the Championship.

Indeed, given the fee that would likely have to be involved if this deal is to be completed, this would feel like something of a statement of intent from Burnley, meaning it could be well worth pursuing for the club.

Chris Gallagher

This would be another outstanding signing for Burnley if they can pull it off.

Anyone who has seen O’Hare play will recognise that he is a top talent and he has so much ability with how he can beat an opponent and his unpredictability in the final third.

There’s no denying that he does need to improve his numbers in front of goal but if things do click for O’Hare on that front we are looking at a player who could easily do it in the Premier League.

His qualities seem ideally suited to the way that Vincent Kompany wants to play and the prospect of having the former Aston Villa man alongside Scott Twine as part of a new-look attacking unit is one that should really excite the Burnley supporters.