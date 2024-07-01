Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Nottingham Forest have a strong chance of being able to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan due to the ongoing takeover uncertainty at Bramall Lane.

Egan joined the Blades from Brentford for a fee of £4 million in the summer of 2018, and he has been a key player for the club over the last six years, helping them to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

John Egan stats for Sheffield United (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances 2018-19 45 2019-20 38 2020-21 34 2021-22 48 2022-23 51 2023-24 7

However, Egan made just seven appearances in all competitions last season as United were relegated from the top flight, and he has been sidelined since sustaining a foot injury in late September.

Egan is out of contract this summer, but he is doing his rehab with the Blades as he continues his recovery, and he could be offered a new deal if he can prove his fitness.

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Egan as they look to bring in an experienced defender to replace the outgoing Joe Worrall, who has been linked with United.

The Blades are currently waiting for their takeover by a US-based consortium to be completed, which is making it difficult for manager Chris Wilder to bring in new signings or tie existing players down to new contracts, so they could be vulnerable to losing Egan.

Carlton Palmer on John Egan's Sheffield United future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that it would be a huge blow for Wilder to lose Egan, but he believes Forest could convince the 31-year-old to make the move to the City Ground.

"Nottingham Forest, who retained their Premier League status last season as they finished 17th in the league with six points to spare, are currently interested in signing Sheffield United's experienced central defender John Egan," Palmer said.

"They're trying to move out Joe Worrall and they want to bring in a similar kind of defender.

"Egan is 31, he's currently going to be a free agent and he's doing his rehab at Sheffield United.

"The club captain only managed seven appearances across all competitions last season.

"The Republic of Ireland international was dogged by a foot injury that didn't allow him to help Sheffield United through a tough season.

"Nottingham Forest are looking to bring him in, but at the moment, I would have thought if Egan was fit, with his experience, he's a player Chris Wilder and Sheffield United would like to keep on their books to help them get promoted back to the Premier League next season.

"You would be hoping that he could overcome this injury problem he's got and be available to play in the Championship next season for Sheffield United.

"Maybe he's one of those that Chris Wilder would like to keep on board, but the problem he's got at the moment is that he's unable to any business because of the club's situation.

"They've not got a new owner, it's not been ratified yet, so they've not been able to bring a player in and it might be out of his hands.

"You would be looking at the player and thinking obviously he'll be getting a good deal if he goes to Nottingham Forest at the age of 31, and he'd be in the Premier League, but he's not going to play much football.

"Whereas at Sheffield United, you would think if he's fit, he's going to play next season, and he's got a chance of getting them back to the Premier League and getting a contract befitting of that.

"We'll wait and see what happens, with Sheffield United unable to do any business, if Forest move quickly, I'm sure they could secure his services.

"This would be another huge blow for Chris Wilder and Sheffield United for next season."

Related Sheffield United: Dan Jebbison update emerges, Bramall Lane exit imminent Daniel Jebbison only made one appearance for the Blades last season, and now looks set to find a new club this summer.

Sheffield United takeover situation must be resolved soon

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Egan would be a big loss for the Blades, but it is another example of how the takeover uncertainty is affecting the club.

United have already lost Ben Osborn to Derby County, despite being keen to keep hold of him, and while Oli McBurnie has been offered a new deal on reduced terms, discussions over an extension have stalled as the club wait for their takeover to be ratified.

Egan has been an integral part of the team since arriving at Bramall Lane in 2018, and having won promotion to the Premier League with the club on two previous occasions, his experience will be crucial if the Blades are to challenge next season.

However, as Palmer says, the opportunity to play in the top flight with Forest will be an appealing prospect for Egan, and he could be offered much bigger wages at the City Ground.