‘Would be another exciting, young addition’ – Swansea City battling Derby for £4.5m man: The verdict

Swansea City are reportedly battling Derby County and a string of European sides to sign Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo.

Steve Cooper is gearing up for his second campaign in charge of the Swans, having taken them to the play-offs in his debut season.

According to French outlet FootMercato, the Welsh club are eyeing up a move for Panzo – with Monaco demanding between €4 million (£3.6m) and €5 million (£4.5m) for the player.

The report claims that the 19-year-old former Chelsea defender is also attracting attention from Derby, Dijon, Metz, and Utrecht.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s a Steve Cooper signing if ever I’ve seen one.

Swansea had so much success bringing young English players into the club last season, with Cooper getting the best out of Brewster, Gallagher and Woodman, amongst others.

There’s every chance that Panzo would thrive under Cooper and offer Swansea some real class at centre-back.

A couple of key departures in defence have heightened the need for recruits and this seems to make sense.

George Harbey

Panzo would be another exciting, young addition for Swansea, and it would be a shrewd capture.

He looks to be a really powerful, strong, and sharp defender who has impressed for England’s youth sides, and his ability to operate as a left-back as well as a centre-half would be beneficial for the Swans.

Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango are two other young defenders who were instrumental for Swansea in 2019/20, but there could be interest in the pair this summer after they produced a string of solid performances last season.

Panzo, then, would be a ready-made replacement, but even if the duo do stay at the Liberty Stadium, Steve Cooper still needs to bolster his defensive options amid the recent departure of Mike van der Hoorn.

Sam Rourke

This is a typical Steve Cooper signing.

The former England under-17 manager has not been afraid to sign and embed youth into the Swans’ first-team, and Panzo would be another signing that follows that trend.

Panzo has struggled to get frequent first-team action at Monaco since he joined, and a move back to England could be the perfect tonic for the 19-year-old to get his career back on track.

Panzo has played for England under-21’s and you’d imagine Cooper knows exactly what he’s all about, and in truth, I don’t think there are many better managers in the Championship to help aid Panzo’s development.

The Swans could do with adding options to their centre-back positions with Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango now the only centre-backs at the club, following Mike van der Hoorn’s departure.

This is a deal I like the look of a lot.