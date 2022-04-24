“Would be an upgrade” – Middlesbrough have Newcastle player in their sights: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are eyeing Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they look to solve their goalkeeping issues in the summer, according to The Sun.

Joe Lumley has been first choice under Chris Wilder but there are question marks over whether he is good enough moving forward.

The report claims that it’s a position that Boro are looking to strengthen in and that Darlow is among their targets.

But would he be a good signing? And do they really need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

Darlow has performed well in the chances he’s been given for Newcastle United, but has never quite been able to supplant Martin Dubravka.

The 31-year old would be a great addition to Chris Wilder’s side.

The goalkeeper is an impressive shot-stopper, has a good command of his box and would bring a lot of valuable experience to the Riverside.

Darlow played a key role in Newcastle’s most recent promotion campaign and would be an upgrade for the team over Joe Lumley or Luke Daniels.

He would surely go straight into the starting 11 as the team’s number one choice between the sticks.

Justin Peach

Middlesbrough desperately need a goalkeeper they can count on after Joe Lumley’s poor form at times this season.

This comes after Marcus Bettinelli failed to set the world alight last season as well so the issue has been present for at least the last two seasons.

The link with Karl Darlow in that case does certainly make sense and he has shown that when called upon, he is a reliable stopper. However, Darlow has only played 39 games in three years which would highlight some fair question marks on his ability as a number one.

It’s a signing Middlesbrough need to get right if they are to have any long-term success having made the wrong decisions in that department wrong for a number of years. What Darlow would bring though is a pedigree and an experience of promotion, something not many available goalkeepers could boast about.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Middlesbrough.

Neither Joe Lumley nor Luke Daniels have fully convinced between the posts at the Riverside this season, so it does feel like a new goalkeeper could be something of a summer priority for Chris Wilder’s side.

While Darlow has never really been a long term number one for Newcastle, he has always been a reliable option for the Magpies in the Premier League, so you do get the feeling he could be a useful option for ‘Boro.

Given he is already based in the north east, it would no doubt be an easy for Darlow to settle into as well, meaning this could prove to be a smart piece of business from Middlesbrough if they manage to get a deal done.