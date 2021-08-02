‘Would be an unreal signing’, ‘The sort of lad we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 26-year-old

Nottingham Forest are targeting combative Reading midfielder Josh Laurent and have made an offer for the 26-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Forest’s interest in Laurent was first reported by Alan Nixon, but that was quickly updated to the Reds making an offer for the Royals’ Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign.

Chris Hughton is clearly looking to strengthen the engine room this summer with both Harry Arter and Fouad Bachirou seemingly not wanted at the City Ground by him and Laurent would represent a significant investment from the club.

Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Cafu are currently battling for midfield spots and they would be joined by Laurent should Forest be able to get a deal over the line.

Reading will not want to lose another key player this summer following the departures of both Michael Olise and Omar Richards, but Laurent is into the final year of his two-year deal and the club may have to cash in on him before he can depart on a free transfer.

With speculation on Forest’s potential incomings ramping up, fans are getting quite excited as to who may be arriving and Laurent is one that has certainly gained a positive response from the fanbase.

Josh Laurent would be an unreal signing. #NFFC — Kevin Phillips Bong (@K_Phillips_Bong) August 2, 2021

Josh Laurent is class. Surely we can lure him from Reading. They need the cash and he’d be a great signing. Get it done @NFFC . #nffc — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) August 2, 2021

Now come on #nffc this is the sort of lad we need 🤞 https://t.co/Q2MEq4FgKx — Mark Allen (@MarkAll31119861) August 2, 2021

I like the level of player we are targeting this summer. My concern is we don't have the funds to back it up — Paul Elmore (@PElmo1983) August 2, 2021

All the players linked seem to be just what we need, but just out of our reach. — Steve Elnor 🔶🐑🐂🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@SteveElnor) August 2, 2021

Would be a great signing! Anything on Brennan Paul? — Simon Arnold (@simonrarnold) August 2, 2021

Stinks of another target we will chase, put three bids in under his value and then move onto to another player, and then repeat the process. https://t.co/IP0q9eSKUH — Harry (@HSax_98) August 2, 2021

Josh Laurent picked up Reading’s Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign. This would be an astute signing if Forest can pull it off. Would fill a huge void currently in Forest’s squad. #NFFC | 🌳🔴 — Nottingham Forest HQ (@NottmForestHQ) August 2, 2021

Would be a brilliant signing if we could get him #NFFC https://t.co/Un1GLwdyst — Davina ♡︎ (@davina12xo) August 2, 2021