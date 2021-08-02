Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Would be an unreal signing’, ‘The sort of lad we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 26-year-old

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are targeting combative Reading midfielder Josh Laurent and have made an offer for the 26-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Forest’s interest in Laurent was first reported by Alan Nixon, but that was quickly updated to the Reds making an offer for the Royals’ Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign.

Chris Hughton is clearly looking to strengthen the engine room this summer with both Harry Arter and Fouad Bachirou seemingly not wanted at the City Ground by him and Laurent would represent a significant investment from the club.

Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Cafu are currently battling for midfield spots and they would be joined by Laurent should Forest be able to get a deal over the line.

Reading will not want to lose another key player this summer following the departures of both Michael Olise and Omar Richards, but Laurent is into the final year of his two-year deal and the club may have to cash in on him before he can depart on a free transfer.

With speculation on Forest’s potential incomings ramping up, fans are getting quite excited as to who may be arriving and Laurent is one that has certainly gained a positive response from the fanbase.


