‘Would be an unreal appointment’, ‘Dreamers’ – These Birmingham City fans react to manager update

Birmingham City are on the lookout for a new head coach once again, after it was revealed last week that Pep Clotet will leave at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has only been in charge for this campaign and whilst Blues are stuck in mid-table, he has tried to change the style of play.

Birmingham City. Jokanovic the ideal choice but expensive. Hughton also in frame but not cheap either and looking around for other openings. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

However, he will be off in the summer and the hunt for a replacement has begun, with reporter Alan Nixon stating that Slavisa Jokanovic is the ‘ideal candidate’ for the vacancy, although he stressed that landing the Serbian will be expensive.

The 51-year-old is in charge of Qatari club Al-Gharafa but he is well-known to fans in England, having guided Watford and most recently Fulham to promotion from the Championship.

Therefore, it would be a major coup for Blues if they could convince Jokanovic to come to St. Andrew’s and the update understandably excited fans – even if others feel it’s too unrealistic.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

One thing I'll give our owners is, they're dreamers. — 𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙀 🦝 (@RichieAL1875) June 14, 2020

Lee Bowyer👍🏼 cheaper and could do well for us — Todd Marshall (@toddthebluenose) June 14, 2020

Jokanovic for me. Our next choice of manager is really important. We’ve had a lack of stability for years now. — Nick (@nickkkjohnson) June 14, 2020

Even Stoke couldn't afford Jokanovic. Well done keeping a straight face while they told you that one. — Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) June 14, 2020

We need a proven manager at this level now to go forward otherwise with most of the names mentioned it will be a case of is there 3 teams worse than us so we manage to stop up KRO — Mark Simmonds (@simsotv) June 14, 2020

Need to get one of them in, either would be an unreal appointment. — dale (@zdpj_) June 14, 2020

I don't think we will get either. I would be happy with bowyer but dont know the situation at Charlton and whether he would come or not. — Woody 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bluenose199011) June 14, 2020