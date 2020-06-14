Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Would be an unreal appointment’, ‘Dreamers’ – These Birmingham City fans react to manager update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are on the lookout for a new head coach once again, after it was revealed last week that Pep Clotet will leave at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has only been in charge for this campaign and whilst Blues are stuck in mid-table, he has tried to change the style of play.

However, he will be off in the summer and the hunt for a replacement has begun, with reporter Alan Nixon stating that Slavisa Jokanovic is the ‘ideal candidate’ for the vacancy, although he stressed that landing the Serbian will be expensive.

The 51-year-old is in charge of Qatari club Al-Gharafa but he is well-known to fans in England, having guided Watford and most recently Fulham to promotion from the Championship.

Therefore, it would be a major coup for Blues if they could convince Jokanovic to come to St. Andrew’s and the update understandably excited fans – even if others feel it’s too unrealistic.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


