‘Would be an unbelievable coup’ – West Ham join Liverpool in race for EFL player: The verdict

West Ham United are keen on Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho ahead of the summer, journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport.

Carvalho is out of contract in the summer but Liverpool look in the driving seat after running out of time to sign him in January, meaning the Hammers would have to hijack their move.

But would he be a good signing for West Ham? And do they need him?

Adam Jones

This would be an unbelievable coup for the Hammers considering the intensity of Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year-old.

Ideally, they would have him at their disposal now for the purpose of getting as much creativity in their team as possible, something they need with a lack of clinical forwards (and forwards in general) at the club after failing to address their striking area during the January window.

In saying that, the likes of Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic means they don’t necessarily require him as a matter of urgency unless one of the duo departs in the summer.

But this signing will probably be made with one eye on the long term as opposed to him being a regular starter. You certainly wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him forcing his way into their squad on a regular basis though after becoming an instrumental figure for the Cottagers.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling this would be an excellent piece of business for West Ham.

Carvalho has already shown what a talent he is at such a young age, meaning he could be a huge asset for the Hammers for years to come if he moved to the London Stadium.

With his contract at Craven Cottage expiring in the summer as well, the attacker would not be all that expensive for West Ham either, which considering the quality he provides would make this something of a steal.

Indeed, with Liverpool having also been close to completing a deal for Carvalho in January, it would be a major coup and statement of intent for West Ham, if they were to swoop in and steal him from under the noses of the Anfield club in the summer, which would make this a popular deal as well.

Ben Wignall

West Ham can try as they please for Carvalho but it still looks as though Liverpool are in pole position for the teenager.

Saying that though, nothing is a done deal right now and if David Moyes can offer the 19-year-old regular game-time then this could be a great move.

Carvalho is clearly going to be going for either an agreed fee or a tribunal figure much less than his actual value is and that means whatever club he joins is getting a real bargain.

West Ham though have a lot of talented players in the positions he features in – Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini, and Vlasic just to name a few.

Where does the youngster fit in there? They could sign him and then loan him out but Carvalho could go to a bigger team and go down the same route – he’d be added to a stacked attacking midfield roster at the London Stadium but there are better options out there for him.