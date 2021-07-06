‘Would be an outstanding signing’ – Wolves eyeing up move for Fulham star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Wolves are interested in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, according to Football Insider.

Robinson, who joined Fulham from Wigan for £2m last summer, impressed in his 28 Premier League appearances last season.

The left-back is now attracting interest from the Premier League, with Manchester City already having been linked with his signature.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are now lining up a move for Robinson, who is said to be valued at a price of around £10m.

Wolves have already agreed to sign Angers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri for a £10m fee, but it seems as if their sights are also on another left-back in Robinson.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at Molineux…

Phil Spencer

I really think that this would be an outstanding signing.

Antonee Robinson showed glimpses of promise during his first season with Fulham and I certainly believe that there’s more to come from him at Premier League level.

Playing for a club like Wolves I believe that he could really kick on.

Robinson is an attack-minded left wing-back and that’s a role that Wolves are looking to strengthen this summer.

As part of a better all-round unit, Robinson has the potential to become a real force in the top tier and if Wolves can pull it off I think that this would be a very smart signing.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be an intriguing move by Wolves as they are seemingly set to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri on a permanent basis from Angers.

The Frenchman greatly impressed for the Midlands club last term and could well put a dent in their pursuit of Robinson.

There’s no doubting that the Fulham left back would add quality to the Molineux ranks but if a move for Ait-Nouri goes through, I don’t think he would be first choice.

He’ll want to be at a club where he is starting every week and I simply don’t think Wolves could guarantee that moving forwards.

So realistically this isn’t a player that they would necessarily need moving into the upcoming season.

Ned Holmes

This has the makings of a fantastic signing for me as long as they’re planning to use him as a wing-back.

There’s so much to like about Antonee Robinson but I do question whether he’s got the defensive capabilities to play in a back four at Premier League level.

We’re yet to really see what Bruno Lage’s Wolves are going to be but if he wants to use wing-backs then moving for Robinson now could be a really smart bit of business.

They should be able to get a good deal in the current market, particularly given Fulham’s relegation.

There’s a reason the likes of AC Milan were in for him not long ago!