Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Everton striker Tom Cannon, who had a successful loan spell at Preston last season.

Cannon has no shortage of suitors, with clubs like Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield Wednesday also keen on signing him.

Leeds need attacking reinforcements and Cannon's proven quality in the Championship makes him an ideal signing for the club.

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Preston North End in the Championship last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions and he has no shortage of suitors this summer.

The Lilywhites are keen to bring Cannon back to the club, while Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are all said to be keen.

Leeds and Italian side Sampdoria are the latest clubs to be credited with an interest in Cannon.

It had seemed as though Cannon was set to return to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but he is currently needed at Goodison Park and he was on the bench for the Toffees' 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

The situation is complicated further as some clubs are reportedly weighing up an £8 million move to buy Cannon, with Sunderland, Stoke and Sampdoria among those considering a permanent move.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Leeds United?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Cannon's potential move to Elland Road.

James Reeves

Cannon would be an outstanding signing for Leeds.

He is a player with huge potential and after a prolific spell with Preston in the second half of last season, it would be no surprise to see him reach around the 20-goal mark over a full campaign in the Championship.

The Whites are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Rodrigo, while Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra look likely to follow him out the exit door in the coming weeks.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Patrick Bamford, so bringing in a new striker will be a priority for Daniel Farke before the end of the transfer window.

Cannon has proven his quality in the second tier and the lengthly list of clubs chasing his signature is a huge endorsement of his ability.

Leeds face plenty of competition for Cannon, but it is certainly a deal they should pursue.

Chris Gallagher

This is exactly the sort of signing Leeds need to make - it would certainly lift the mood around Elland Road.

Unfortunately, the club just can't rely on Patrick Bamford staying fit all season, so they need to bring in another number nine, and Cannon fits the bill.

He scored goals for Preston, and you would back him to do even better in a Leeds side that should be more dominant at this level than North End were.

The level of interest in the player shows what a talent he is, and whilst some Leeds fans may want a bigger name, the reality is that Cannon is the type they need. Someone who is hungry to prove himself, and a player who can get goals at this level.