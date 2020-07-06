This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a transfer swoop for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard according to The Mirror.

Edouard has been in hugely impressive form for Celtic this season, and scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for the Bhoys during the 2019/20 season.

It appears as though his strong performances in front of goal for Neil Lennon’s side haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Leeds registering their interest in landing his signature.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are well in contention to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

The Elland Road faithful will be eager to see Marcelo Bielsa add to the Leeds squad in the summer transfer window, as they look to potential life back in the top-flight.

But would Edouard be a good addition to the Leeds team, and is he ready for a potential step up to the Premier League?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

He would be.

He’s ready to be playing in one of the big five leagues, as much as Celtic would want to keep him.

He’s proven himself in the Europa League and has been one of the class players in the Scottish top flight for a few seasons on the trot now, so he’s ready to make the step into the Premier League if that is on offer.

I’d expect him to score more goals than Patrick Bamford in the Premier League and, ultimately, that is what is going to help them secure survival from the drop if they do go up.

Alfie Burns:

This would be a top addition for Leeds, but I question the likelihood of the club funding the transfer, even if they were to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Edouard is going to cost a significant amount of money and it’s going to be a lot more than the £18m Augustin would’ve cost Leeds.

In my opinion, Leeds are going to chase signings in the loan market when it comes to planning for the new season, whether that’s in the Premier League or Championship; their money is tied up in their current loans, which will push them in that direction.

Are Celtic going to loan Edouard to Elland Road with the view to a permanent deal? They absolutely aren’t going to do that.

As good as the deal could be for Leeds, I just don’t see it happening this summer. Leeds can’t put all their eggs in that one basket.

George Harbey:

This would be an outstanding signing for Leeds in my opinion.

A lot is said about the SPFL and how it’s a much lower standard than the Premier League, however Edouard is an exceptional talent who has scored a hugely impressive amount of goals for Celtic over the past two seasons.

He is more than capable of moving to the Premier League and becoming a star player in the English top-flight, and it would be a real coup for Leeds to land him given that the likes of Arsenal were previously interested.

Leeds will be desperate for another striker in the summer, as Patrick Bamford isn’t good enough to lead the line in the Premier League, I feel. Edouard is only 22 and has massive potential, and he’d be an incredible addition for the Whites.