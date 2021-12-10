‘Would be an outstanding appointment’ – 44-year-old in the frame for Ipswich Town vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One side Ipswich Town are considering approaching former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris regarding the manager’s role at Portman Road, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys have been without a manager since last Saturday after their 0-0 draw against League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup, also winning just one of their last five league fixtures and finding themselves stuck in midtable.

Their lack of goals seemed to be a real problem for the Liverpudlian towards the end of his tenure in Suffolk, scoring just twice in that five-game run and failing to score in four of these matches.

Not only have they endured misery in the third tier, but they were also knocked out of the EFL Trophy on penalties by Arsenal’s Under-23s at the start of the month – and with all these factors in mind – the Ipswich board decided it was time to make a change.

Although many names have been linked with the vacancy, Harris has emerged as one of the leading candidates with the 44-year-old reported by the East Anglian Daily Times to be interested in taking the job.

The same outlet also reveals that the League One side are ‘considering’ him as a potential replacement for Cook as one of several men on their shortlist. And TWTD have even gone as far as saying he’s formally applied to take on the role.

Ahead of this potential appointment, we asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts and whether they think he would be a good fit at Portman Road.

Charlie Gregory

Neil Harris would be an outstanding appointment for Ipswich if they did go with the former Millwall boss.

He spent so long with the Lions and created a squad that was hard to beat, could grind out results and ultimately climbed up the EFL pyramid. His average of 1.52 ppm is equally impressive considering that he had such a long stint at the Den.

Although his time at Cardiff was a lot less successful and a lot shorter, you could forgive him for that considering the circumstances currently surrounding the Bluebirds – they went on to struggle under Mick McCarthy and are near the bottom of the table now.

Harris at League One level though is proven and if you give him time, he can craft you a side well capable of getting out of the third tier.

The issue is whether the board at Portman Road would allow him that chance or whether they would want instant success – and if he doesn’t deliver it straight away, it could be curtains early doors for the manager.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever appointment by Ipswich if they hand over the reins to Harris as he has achieved success at this level during his managerial career.

Whilst in charge of Millwall, the 44-year-old guided the London-based outfit to promotion from League One via the play-offs before helping to establish the club at Championship level.

When you consider that Ipswich are desperate to return to the second-tier, they ought to consider drafting in Harris as Cook’s replacement.

Although Harris was unable to help Cardiff reach new heights in his spell in Wales, he may be able to use his vast amount of coaching experience to his advantage at Portman Road.

Marcus Ally

I would say it’s a good appointment. Harris has had success in his two previous jobs with Millwall and Cardiff City, putting a League One promotion on his CV with the Lions.

Despite getting sacked by the Bluebirds, finishing in the play-offs with Cardiff was an achievement that has aged very well and so Harris would be a good appointment for the vast majority of League One and Championship clubs.

Harris’ style of play is not on brand and appealing for many football supporters. But it has been proven to be effective and so if Ipswich accept that it may not look the prettiest, they have the talent in the squad to adapt and succeed at third-tier level.

It would be a good appointment in my eyes, but with the nature of the Cook sacking, Harris will not be granted patience.