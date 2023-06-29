This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made a bid for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to Football Insider.

However, Boro face competition for Dieng's signature from Hull City, who are also said to have submitted an offer.

Dieng impressed for the R's in what was an incredibly turbulent season for the club, keeping nine clean sheets in 48 appearances in all competitions, while he was also named in the Senegal squad for last year's World Cup.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract at Loftus Road and the Hoops could cash in on him this summer.

Boro are in need of a new goalkeeper with the return of Manchester City's Zack Steffen, who spent last season on loan with Michael Carrick's side, looking unlikely as he closes in on a move to Leicester City.

Would Seny Dieng be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Dieng's potential move to the Riverside Stadium.

James Reeves

Dieng would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough.

He was reportedly attracting attention from Premier League sides in January, so it would be something of a coup for Boro to land his signature.

Dieng has been one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the Championship in recent years and while Boro may be disappointed to miss out on Steffen, Dieng would be an upgrade on the American.

Boro are likely to be among the promotion favourites in the second tier next season which could give them the edge over Hull, while they could potentially sign Dieng for a cut-price fee with just one year left on his contract at QPR.

This is definitely a deal Boro should pursue and Dieng would be an outstanding addition.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent addition for this Middlesbrough team.

The 28-year-old has proven over a number of years now that he is a very good goalkeeper at Championship level.

It seems the right time for Dieng to move on from QPR and further his career elsewhere, and while he may have hoped for higher teams to be interested, Boro may just be the right club for him.

If he joined Middlesbrough, he would probably be guaranteed to play all the time, considering they need a new number one. While he would also be joining a side that you would expect to be in and around the play-offs at the very least.

So, while the Premier League will be his dream, a move to the Riverside Stadium could be the right step in his career.

Declan Harte

Dieng has been one of the best keepers in the Championship in the last couple of seasons, despite QPR’s own issues with form.

He would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough, who are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper for next season.

Dieng would boost their promotion chances, and could be a big upgrade on their existing options.

With just one year remaining on his contract, he may also be available at an affordable cost, which would make this a very appealing deal for Boro.