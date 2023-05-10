This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the League One campaign done and dusted, and Ipswich Town's promotion secured, work will no doubt have already started on strengthening the squad ahead of next season.

The Tractor Boys will want to avoid an immediate return to the third tier, and given the success of Sunderland this season, there is no reason they should not be ambitious.

One player they appear to have their eye on is Yan Dhanda.

That is according to The Sun, who claim that Ipswich are one of three sides 'watching' the 24-year-old at present.

Would Yan Dhanda be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

With that link in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not the attacking midfielder would be a good signing for Kieran McKenna's side.

James Reeves

Dhanda would be an intriguing signing for Ipswich.

He has had an excellent season north of the border for Ross County, but it would be a significant step-up to the Championship should he make the move to Portman Road.

Three goals and nine assists in 31 appearances this campaign represent a good return for Dhanda, but there would be question marks over whether he is an upgrade on any of the Tractor Boys' current attacking options.

However, it would be no surprise to see Dhanda improve under the expert guidance of Kieran McKenna, and he could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Given the reported fee it would take to land his signature, he would be a low-risk signing for the Tractor Boys, and it could be worth a gamble on a player who clearly has potential.

Ben Wignall

I'm always quite hesitant to rate players stepping from the Scottish Premiership to the Championship - often it can be a step too far for many but with Dhanda we already know what kind of level he is capable of in England.

Having played 50 times in the second tier of English football for Swansea, Dhanda certainly showed he had technical ability, but he often drifted in and out of games and wasn't very consistent.

As one of the main attacking men at Ross County he seems to be flourishing and that could have brought his game on, and at the age of 24 there's still more room for improvement for the man with three goals and nine assists in 2022-23.

However, with Ipswich having plenty of mercurial talents in the positions behind the striker such as Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Marcus Harness, any signing would have to be an upgrade on those, and I do not think Dhanda would represent that at this current time.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having been promoted, it is natural that Ipswich are looking to strengthen their options.

However, I'm not convinced that Yan Dhanda is the solution.

In the Championship previously, the 24-year-old struggled to make any sort of impact at Swansea City, hence their decision to let him walk away from the club when his contract expired last summer.

Dhanda has obviously had a promising campaign for Ross County in Scotland, but, dare I say, it may be the case that he has found his level, for now, in the Scottish Premiership.