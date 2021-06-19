‘Would be an interesting appointment’ – West Brom eyeing fresh move for former PL manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are believed to be interested in appointing Marco Silva as their new manager, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Baggies have held talks with Silva, although Barnsley boss Valérien Ismaël is reportedly their number one target to step into the managerial hotseat at the Hawthorns this summer.

Silva was most recently in management back in 2019, after his spell with Everton came to an end. He has also managed both Hull City and Watford earlier in his career, and could be set for a return to English football.

West Brom have been linked to a number of different managers this summer, with the likes of Chris Wilder and David Wagner being just some of those.

But Silva is the latest manager to be linked with the vacancy, and it’ll be interesting to see which manager is in the dugout for their opening league game of the 2021/22 season.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last term, and will be looking to win promotion back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of West Brom’s rumoured interest in appointing Silva as their new manager, and whether he’d be a good enough appointment by the Baggies.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an interesting appointment for West Brom to make if Valerien Ismael does not end up getting the job for whatever reason. Marco Silva is a manager that has some rebuilding to do in terms of his reputation after what was a very underwhelming stint in charge of Everton.

Silva is someone that has received plenty of praise in his managerial career to date and he is used to English football now having had a spell in charge of Hull City and Watford alongside his spell at Everton.

However, he has been out of work since leaving the Toffees in the 2018/19 campaign and whichever job he gets next is going to be a huge one for the direction his career is going to head in.

The 43-year-old has never managed in the Championship and therefore it would be a gamble for West Brom to appoint him and expect him to hit the ground running in a tough league with pressure on him to get the Baggies promoted. It could though be an ideal move for him to get his career back on track.

Phil Spencer:

I just can’t see this one happening.

West Brom have really taken their time in appointing a new manager and with the likes of Chris Wilder, David Wagner and Valerien Ismael being linked, it’s clear that EFL experience is going to be key. Marco Silva doesn’t quite fit into that.

The former Watford and Everton boss will surely be holding out for a Premier League move if he is to return to England and I just can’t see him dropping into the Championship.

Silva also prefers a free-flowing style of play and that’s something which I’m not convinced is a priority for West Brom next term.

There’s too many things that don’t quite stack up so I’d be very surprised if this one came off.

Jacob Potter:

This would be somewhat of a coup.

Silva has experience of managing in English football, and impressed me in his time with Watford in the Premier League earlier in his managerial career.

But he struggled to adapt to life at Goodison Park, and will have a point to prove if he was to return to English football with West Brom.

I think it’s good to see they’re keeping their options open at this moment in time though, and I think Ismaël should still be their first choice target heading into the new season, as he’s shown that he can manage a team to a high standard at this level.

However, they could do far worse than appointing a manager of Silva’s calibre.