Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Would be an insane signing’, ‘Quality’ – These Portsmouth fans are excited as surprising transfer link emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portsmouth are believed to be interested in Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo, as Danny Cowley prepares to reshape the squad in the summer window.

The 42-year-old was named as Pompey boss on a long-term basis despite missing out on the play-offs in League One in the season that’s just finished.

So, the challenge for Cowley is to build a group capable of challenging for promotion next season, and BBC reporter Andrew Moon has claimed that Toffolo is a target.

Any potential move for the 25-year-old would seem unrealistic given his form in the Championship over the past 18 months, but Cowley does have a close relationship with the player, having worked with him at Huddersfield and with former club Lincoln.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Portsmouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Pompey fan?

1 of 20

Which country did Papa Bouba Diop represent?

That connection has given fans hope that a deal could happen, and left-back is certainly an area that Pompey need to strengthen this summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be an insane signing’, ‘Quality’ – These Portsmouth fans are excited as surprising transfer link emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: