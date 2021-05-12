Portsmouth are believed to be interested in Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo, as Danny Cowley prepares to reshape the squad in the summer window.

I understand that left-back Harry Toffolo is a transfer target for #Pompey this summer. — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2021

The 42-year-old was named as Pompey boss on a long-term basis despite missing out on the play-offs in League One in the season that’s just finished.

So, the challenge for Cowley is to build a group capable of challenging for promotion next season, and BBC reporter Andrew Moon has claimed that Toffolo is a target.

Any potential move for the 25-year-old would seem unrealistic given his form in the Championship over the past 18 months, but Cowley does have a close relationship with the player, having worked with him at Huddersfield and with former club Lincoln.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Portsmouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Pompey fan?

1 of 20 Which country did Papa Bouba Diop represent? Ghana Senegal Nigeria Ivory Coast

That connection has given fans hope that a deal could happen, and left-back is certainly an area that Pompey need to strengthen this summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

Geeza is far too good for this division 😂 GEEEET IN https://t.co/kBLWlB9OnM — Jack Hancock 🦭 (@JHancock46) May 12, 2021

Cowley basically built his career. Bet he wants to work for him again. — Alfredo20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐮 (@UpTheMoos) May 12, 2021

worked with cowley at lincoln and huddersfield i believe. would be an insane signing ps he was also a god on fm18 https://t.co/4OnlgQ4wnt — martin (@martinlloydpfc) May 12, 2021

Would rather Toffolo than seddon. Love Seddon but no doubting Toffolo is a baller https://t.co/ZzlbQRvzj6 — Blake O’Neill (In Cowleys We Trust) (@blakepfc) May 12, 2021

Managed by Cowley at Lincoln and Huddersfield. Good player as well. Could a reunion of some old players be possible? — Steve (@smilersteve1) May 12, 2021

Makes sense, played under the Cowleys at Lincoln and Huddersfield? — Sam Manton (@sam_manton) May 12, 2021