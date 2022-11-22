“Would be an incredible piece of business” – Ipswich Town eye January raid of promotion rivals: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly eyeing Swansea City loanee Morgan Whittaker ahead of January after his impressive start to the season with League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich and Plymouth are two of three sides scrapping it out right of the top of the third tier and Whittaker has been a key man for Steven Schumacher’s side – scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

TWTD has reported that the 21-year-old is on the Tractor Boys’ list of potential January targets and that the Portman Road outfit would likely be able to pay more of his wages.

But would that be a good signing for Ipswich? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This would be an incredible piece of business if Ipswich Town pull it off, and would certainly not give Kieran McKenna any excuses as far as sealing automatic promotion is concerned.

The Swans may want Whittaker to stay at Argyle where he is performing very well, however, they are not in the most favourable financial situation and it is very likely that the Tractor Boys can pay a larger portion of his wages than the Pilgrims.

There is a chance that Whittaker returns to South Wales to be involved in first-team action in the second half of the season, the Swans are not blessed with great depth in forward positions and the former Derby County man’s versatility could be very useful.

It is not needed, Ipswich should kick on to achieve a top-two finish with or without Whittaker, but it would be a huge coup if they are able to bring him in.

Ned Holmes

You can certainly see why Ipswich would be interested in what would be a quite remarkable double blow for Plymouth.

Not only would Schumacher lose one of his key attackers midway through the season but their direct promotion and title rivals would be strengthened.

Kieran McKenna has plenty of striking options at the moment but it seems he may feel as though he doesn’t have a real first choice number nine yet.

Instead, the Ipswich boss has preferred to shift between Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, and Tyreece John-Jules – so adding one more forward to his list of options would be a boost to their promotion hopes.

Whittaker has been in fantastic form this season and would improve any squad in League One, the Tractor Boys included.

Whether they can pull off what would be a remarkable deal remains to be seen.

Billy Mulley

Morgan Whittaker has proven to be one of, if not the most effective attacker in League One during the opening stages of this campaign and it is no surprise that he will be on a list of targets at Ipswich.

Possessing pace, power and excellent technical ability, Whittaker has been a real hit at Plymouth and should continue his progress there.

A loan move to Ipswich could disrupt his progress, which for Swansea, and the individual himself, this would not make much sense.

He will have to settle in at a different destination within a squad where competition levels are already at an incredibly high level.

This is one that does not make too much sense to me, although he is an excellent footballer who is consistently putting in exciting performances at the moment.