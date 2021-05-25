‘Would be an ideal fit’ – Watford weighing up transfer move for Bournemouth ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Watford are weighing up a move for AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to Sky Sports.

Bournemouth failed to join Watford and Norwich in sealing an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

The Cherries lost 3-2 to Brentford in the play-off semi-final, and will now prepare for another season in the Championship.

Danjuma was a standout performer for Bournemouth this term, scoring 17 goals in 37 games, adding eight assists.

Bournemouth are now at risk of losing the 24-year-old, who scored in both legs in the play-offs against Brentford.

As per Sky Sports, Watford are weighing up a move for Danjuma, as Xisco looks to add a left-sided option to his side.

Here, we discuss a potential move to Vicarage Road for Danjuma, and whether he would be a good signing or not…

Ned Holmes

I love this signing.

It would be a shock to me if Danjuma is still playing Championship football next season because he’s looked a cut above for Bournemouth this term.

Though they have the talented Ismaila Sarr and the promising João Pedro, you do feel as though the Hornets could do with adding some more firepower in the final third.

Signing Danjuma would be doing just that, while the Dutchman could also serve as a long-term replacement for Sarr.

Watford may be able to hold onto the Senegal international this summer but beyond that you feel it might be difficult for them.

If they can beat out West Ham and Southampton to win the race for Danjuma now, it would give them a good contingency plan in case they lose Sarr.

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic signing for Watford.

For me, Arnaut Danjuma has been one of the Championship’s best players this term and it’s just a shame for him that the campaign didn’t end in promotion with Bournemouth.

That said there’s no doubt that the winger has proven himself as being capable of being a Premier League player.

Danjuma would be an ideal fit for Watford as they look to add crucial quality to their team after securing promotion at the first time of asking.

If Watford can tempt Bournemouth into selling then I’ve no doubt that he’d be a top addition.

Chris Thorpe

Absolutely, Danjuma has been outstanding since moving to Bournemouth and I think he wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League next term.

Whether he will be tempted to move on or not remains to be seen as I do feel he is settled on the South Coast.

However the pull of playing at a higher level will surely outweigh any desire he has to try and get the Cherries up next term.

He would slot in nicely on the left hand side for the Hornets and would greatly improve the attacking options that they have at their disposal.

His price may be the main buffer to overcome in negotiations, so the Hornets should be prepared to pay over the odds for the Dutchman in order to secure his signature.