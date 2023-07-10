This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are "plotting" a move for Montpellier forward Stephy Mavididi, according to a report from Football Insider.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed the Foxes' interest in the wide man in a Twitter update, alongside crediting Lille and Club Brugge with interest in the winger.

Romano explained that any deal for Mavididi depends on outgoings from Leicester now, with Harvey Barnes expected to depart Leicester for Newcastle United.

According to Romano, negotiations between the two clubs are set to continue in the next few days as they look to iron out the details of the deal.

The 25-year-old could be Barnes' replacement on the left-wing and may be a familiar name to some EFL fans, having spent the early stages of his career at Arsenal but was loaned out to Charlton Athletic and Preston North End prior to leaving the Emirates permanently.

Mavididi plays as a striker in a front two or as a left-winger and has scored 26 and assisted six at Ligue 1 level for Montpellier and Dijon FCO.

Would Mavididi be a good signing for Leicester City from Montpellier?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this will be a good addition to Enzo Maresca's squad…

James Reeves

Mavididi would be an exciting signing for Leicester.

The Foxes are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departures of Tete and James Maddison, while Harvey Barnes is almost certain to leave this summer and there are doubts over the futures of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.

Mavididi's return of four goals and two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions last season is not particularly impressive, but he has shown previously he is capable of reaching higher numbers.

It would be a coup for Leicester to convince Mavididi to make the move from Ligue 1 to the Championship and he is no stranger to English football having come through the academy at Arsenal and spending time on loan with Charlton Athletic and Preston North End, so he should be able to adapt to the second tier.

Mavididi would be a huge asset for the Foxes with his ability to play across the forward line and it is a deal they should pursue.

Ben Wignall

Having come through the Arsenal academy, Mavididi has good pedigree and despite never making the grade with the Gunners, there is a reason why Juventus snapped him up and ended up letting him play once for their first-team.

Mavididi has found his feet in France with Montpellier, but you'd have to say a return of just four goals in the 2022-23 season is disappointing, even if he didn't start all that often.

The 25-year-old does offer versatility though as he's able to play through the middle or out wide, and with the age that he is he could still develop and gain some consistency.

A move back home to England would no doubt suit Mavididi and I believe he could make an impact in the Championship - with just one year left on his contract at Montpellier I think a £5 million fee would be fair and a deal Leicester should look at doing if they can get him for that price.

Adam Elliott

Mavididi could be a decent signing, especially given he has a year left on his deal in France with Montpellier.

Stepping down to the Championship should be something he could easily take in his stride, and Mavididi is a player now coming into the peak years of his career - another reason Leicester could look to him as a like-for-like Barnes replacement.

He won’t necessarily be as good as Barnes, but if he can replace his output at second tier level, then he would be a worthwhile, smart piece of business.

His positional versatility, age, and contractual situation make this an opportunistic signing, and one which will add some extra speed and directness to Leicester’s attack under Maresca.

Being from Derbyshire originally means he would be settling in closer to home as well, so this would be a logical move back to England for Mavididi, too.

He may not have reached the early potential which earnt him a move to Juventus, but that education with the Italian giants and Arsenal’s academy will surely have served him well, alongside him testing himself in France.