‘Would be an exciting signing’ – Birmingham City eyeing transfer swoop for EFL midfielder: The verdict

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Gillingham winger Jordan Graham on a free transfer, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Graham is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll extend his stay with the League One side beyond this year’s campaign.

The winger has been with Gillingham since 2020, and has made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Gills this term, as they currently sit tenth in the third-tier standings.

Graham has chipped in with 12 goals and nine assists this term, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Birmingham City could be tempting for Graham, with the Blues confirming their place in the Championship for another season with a recent win over relegation-threatened rivals Derby County at the weekend.

But would Graham be a good addition to the Birmingham City squad in the summer transfer window, and is he needed in Lee Bowyer’s squad?

We discuss…

Chris Thorpe:

I think Graham would be a great signing for Birmingham as he has been in consistent form for the Gills this term.

He appears ready to make the step up at this stage of his career and could be keen on a move back to the Midlands after his time at Wolves.

He is a direct and pacey winger who will add a different option on the flanks to what the Blues already possess.

Whether Gillingham will be open to letting him leave is another matter entirely, but I do think they will find it hard to hold onto him if this interest is firmed up.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be an exciting signing for Blues.

Anyone who saw Graham at Wolves a few years ago would’ve recognised the talent he has. Unfortunately though, injuries restricted his progress at Molineux. But, he is back to his best now, with Steve Evans giving the winger a platform to perform and he is thriving.

Whilst it’s not what Gills fans will want to hear, the reality is that Graham is capable of playing in the Championship so a move wouldn’t be a surprise. His direct style and crossing ability would be ideally suited to Blues and you can imagine Lukas Jutkiewicz is hoping this signing happens!

Bowyer has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at St. Andrew’s but new additions are needed in the summer and Graham would be exactly what they need.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an excellent signing for the Blues to make this summer with Graham a player that has rebuilt his reputation this campaign thanks to an impressive season with Gillingham.

Graham is always someone that showed plenty of ability and talent during his time at Wolves, but he was never able to make it into after the club progressed into the Premier League. He has found himself again at Gillingham and Steve Evans has given him freedom to express his talents in the attacking third.

He is a player with the ability to drive forwards in possession and commit defenders, as well as having the quality to pick the right option when in dangerous positions. Graham also carries a real goal threat when he is at his best, and that has been evidenced by his 11 league goals so far this term.

Lee Bowyer will have seen him in action against his Charlton side, and if he feels he can get the best out of him then it would be something of a no-brainer to sign him this summer. It could well prove to be something of a bargain move if he manages to replicate his Gillingham form in the Championship.