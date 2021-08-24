‘Would be an exciting pick-up’ – Aston Villa join Leeds and Everton in EFL transfer race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa have joined the likes of Everton and Leeds United in the race for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to TEAMtalk.

The report claims that both Villa and Leeds are interested in the 18-year-old, while the Toffees have seen a £5 million offer knocked back.

So, would Jebbison be a good signing for Dean Smith’s side? And is he good enough for the Premier League?

Marcus Ally

Daniel Jebbison would be an exciting pick-up for Aston Villa, bolstering their youth ranks, however, it would be likely the 18-year-old would have to prove his worth with a Football League loan move.

Louie Barry has joined Ipswich Town this summer on loan, Villa will be monitoring his progress closely. Jebbison has proved himself in senior football more than Barry, however is not experienced enough to be challenging the likes of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

Considering the money Sheffield United have recouped from the sale of Aaron Ramsdale, the parachute payments they have received and the fact they are still looking to offload their younger and more valuable players, is slightly concerning. With David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp still getting consistent run-outs in a faltering first team.

A move to Villa could be good for Jebbison in the long run, but is unlikely to change the course of his season. The 18-year-old needs to prove himself in the Football League before commanding first-team minutes in the top-flight.

Billy Mulley

The chase for Daniel Jebbison has certainly taken an interesting swing, but it is no real surprise that Premier League clubs have now taken an interest in the impressive 18-year-old.

Whilst competing in the Premier League might not be the appropriate stage yet, Jebbison is someone who has the potential to operate in the top tier of English football.

Aston Villa are currently well-stocked with striking options and it will be interesting to see, should the Midlands club make a move, what they deem the next step of his progression to be.

Jebbison has shown maturity beyond his years, as well as clear and obvious talent in the early stages of his career, making him a very exciting prospect in the English game, and a player that The Villains should continue to pursue.

Jebbison deserves a move back to the Premier League, and he has the potential to impress at Premier League level and beyond.

Jordan Rushworth

Jebbison is a player that has a lot of potential and he has already managed to show his promise in the Premier League with him making a real impact for the Blades scoring against Everton towards the end of last term.

The forward might not be ready at this stage to come straight into the fold for a club with Aston Villa’s ambition in the Premier League. However, Jebbison is certainly a player that has all the potential to become a reliable top-flight performer in the coming years.

It might be a case of Aston Villa signing him and then putting him into their youth set-up for a short period to continue his development.

Villa have already shown that they give chances to young and promising players in the top-flight if they impress within their youth set-up. Therefore the pathway would be there for Jebbison to eventually come into their side in the Premier League.

The forward would take time to settle into the Premier League and be ready for Aston Villa but eventually, you could see him coming good for them in the top-flight.