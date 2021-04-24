‘Would be an exciting addition’ – Huddersfield targeting move for 15-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are set for a summer transfer battle with Sunderland and others over Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Mendes Gomes is on the radar of a significant number of clubs, including Sunderland and the Terriers.

So, would he be a good signing for Huddersfield? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think this would be a positive signing.

Huddersfield have been lacking goals ever since Karlan Grant left the club in the summer and Josh Koroma picked up an injury.

Koroma started the season really well and provided plenty of goal threat, however he then picked up a frustrating injury blow.

Mendes Gomes is a player who can play out wide or through the middle, which would help fit into Carlos Corberan’s fluid attacking line.

He’s only young and has bags of potential, and it would be an exciting addition.

Phil Spencer

This could be a smart addition.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest talents in League Two at the moment after scoring 15 goals for Morecambe this term. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the likes of Huddersfield are keeping an eye on him.

Mendes Gomes has the potential to move up through the EFL and while it could take time to adapt to life in the Championship I certainly think he’s capable.

Given that he’s out of contract this summer it seems like a risk-free move that the Terriers should pursue.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a good signing for Huddersfield, provided they back it up with other business.

The Terries have badly struggled for goals this season, and that is something they will have to address in the summer if they are to enjoy a better 2021/22 campaign.

Mendes Gomes is someone who could help to rectify that for them, but if they are in the Championship next season, it could be a risk relying on someone from League Two to really fill that void next season.

As a result, this could be a sensible move for Huddersfield to make – since they could probably afford it as well – although it may be a lot to ask of the 22-year-old to change things all on his own, meaning you feel the Terriers may have to make other signings as well, to ensure they are not taking too much of a chance going forward.