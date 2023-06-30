This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham are set to compete for the signing of Max Aarons this summer.

According to James Nursey, the Hammers are planning to make a move for the Norwich City star soon.

Would Max Aarons be a good signing for West Ham?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 23-year-old would be a good addition to the Premier League side…

Brett Worthington

This transfer window is the right time for Max Aarons to move on from Norwich City.

The defender has been linked with Premier League moves for most of his career, but this time it seems certain to happen.

The Hammers probably need to freshen up in the right-back area, and who better than a player who has been performing at a very high level in the Championship for a while.

Aarons is an attacking right-back that will no doubt provide some athleticism and quality to West Ham’s defence.

The 23-year-old has also got plenty of experience playing Premier League football with Norwich, so he shouldn’t need too much time to adapt.

He is a player that deserves a fair chance of top-flight football, and he could well excel his career further working under a manager like David Moyes

James Reeves

Aarons would be an excellent signing for West Ham.

He was once again one of the Canaries' stand-out players last season in what was a tough campaign for the club and has earned a move back to the Premier League.

Aarons proved his ability in the top flight during Norwich's unsuccessful spells at the level and at 23, he still has plenty of room for development.

However, he may have concerns about a move to the London Stadium given that he would face significant competition for places from Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal, although the opportunity to play Europa League football may be too good to turn down.

Aarons has told Norwich he is keen to leave and is unlikely to cost too large a fee, so it is a move the Hammers should definitely pursue.

Declan Harte

Aarons leaving Norwich has seemed inevitable for some time, but now this summer finally seems like the right time to cash-in.

West Ham are an exciting club to potentially join, with European competition on the horizon for the Hammers next season.

David Moyes will need a big squad to compete with the demands of the added schedule that will bring, especially as the team suffered in the league from the heavy load of the Conference League in the last campaign.

Aarons should get a decent amount of playing time and he would be a good fit for this West Ham side, so this could be a move that works out well for all parties if the London club presents an acceptable offer to the Canaries.