“Would be an excellent signing” – Sheffield United targeting transfer move for Man City player: The verdict

Championship outfit Sheffield United are targeting a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

The Blades have seen Wes Foderingham step up to the plate well this season with Robin Olsen’s loan spell at Bramall Lane failing to work out, a real boost for Paul Heckingbottom’s men who saw Aaron Ramsdale seal a £30m move to Arsenal last summer.

United also moved to recruit Adam Davies on a permanent deal in January, replacing Olsen and bolstering the South Yorkshire outfit’s options in the goalkeeping department.

However, Michael Verrips also departed in January along with Olsen on a loan deal to Fortuna Sittard and the Eredivise side have an option to purchase the Dutchman in the summer, potentially leaving the Blades with a real shortage of options in this position when the summer comes along.

With this, they are thought to be targeting Bazunu who has shone on loan at League One side Portsmouth this term but is certain to return to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Would he be a good addition to Heckingbottom’s side though? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts.

Marcus Ally

Bazunu would be an excellent signing, but I am not sure it is a necessary one or the right fit for the Irishman.

With Foderingham and Davies in their ranks, the Blades should be prioritising their funds elsewhere and do not need to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

The chances are that the 20-year-old would only be available on loan, therefore the financial outlay may not be as significant for the Blades, who still have two years left of parachute payments.

Foderingham has been one of the Blades’ best players this season and therefore it would undermine him, and the consistent performances he has produced, to bring Bazunu in, who Manchester City would likely insist was first choice.

Billy Mulley

Foderingham has enjoyed a successful campaign thus far, which has been great to see considering it looked like he would not play much of a part.

Starting the campaign behind Ramsdale, and then behind Olsen, Foderingham has gone on to concede just 22 goals in 30 appearances for the Blades in the Championship this season, proving his worth as an excellent shot-stopper and as a composed figure in possession.

However, Bazunu is a goalkeeper who is progressing at an exponential rate and could thrive at Bramall Lane.

Bazunu would provide Foderingham with excellent levels of competition, with the 20-year-old keeping 16 clean sheets in 42 League One outings.

A Championship destination seems the most logical next step for the exciting goalkeeper, so if the Blades are promoted to the Premier League, I am not too sure he would see the necessary game time.

Adam Jones

If both Foderingham and Davies stay put at Bramall Lane, this seems like a bit of a strange move because both of those options are more than good enough to remain in the second tier and if they are promoted, you would probably back the Blades to recruit a more experienced shot-stopper.

With Filip Uremovic and Chris Basham’s futures uncertain, surely targeting a centre-back has to be higher up on their list of priorities at this stage?

If they want a third-choice goalkeeper, it would probably make sense to either retain Jake Eastwood or promote one of their academy shot-stoppers.

Forking out on another wage for a third goalkeeper would be wasteful in the second tier, so they should probably give this move a miss unless they offload one of Foderingham or Davies despite how talented Bazunu is.