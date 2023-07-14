This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, according to TEAMtalk.

Hamer is attracting significant Premier League transfer interest this summer, with Fulham and newly-promoted Burnley both said to have held talks, while, as we exclusively revealed last month, Leeds United were plotting an ambitious move following their relegation to the Championship.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions to help Mark Robins' side to the play-off final.

Hamer scored the equalising goal at Wembley against Luton Town before being forced off with injury, with the Hatters going on to win 6-5 on penalties to secure promotion to the top flight.

Coventry have lost top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon and TEAMtalk claim that Hamer is "set to follow him out of the club", with the Sky Blues reportedly valuing the midfielder at around £16 million.

Forest are yet to make any new signings this summer as Steve Cooper looks to build on last season's survival in the Premier League.

Would Gustavo Hamer be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Hamer's potential move to the City Ground.

James Reeves

Hamer would be an excellent addition for Forest.

He was one of the stand-out players in the Championship and he has certainly displayed the quality to suggest he is capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

Coventry will be desperate to keep hold of him, but after Gyokeres' departure, Hamer may have doubts about whether the Sky Blues can challenge for promotion again next season and the opportunity to play in the top flight could be too good for him to turn down.

Given the size of the Forest squad, there may be some question marks over whether he would be a regular starter at the City Ground, while the struggles of attacking players such as Jesse Lingard and Emmanuel Dennis following their move to the club last summer should act as a warning sign.

Fulham or Burnley would be a better move for Hamer, but there is no doubt he would be a huge asset for Forest should they win the race for his signature.

Alfie Burns

Hamer has proved himself as one of the best midfielders outside the Premier League in the last couple of seasons, so his natural progression is going to be into the top-flight before long.

Nottingham Forest underwent heavy surgery with their squad last season and just about got away with that on their way to survival. The issue is that Steve Cooper's squad needs even more work this summer to avoid a repeat.

Hamer would be an excellent addition to their squad, improving the all-round quality of their midfield options; he's got great ability in possession and showcased in the play-offs just how much he can influence the game in the final third with his goals.

One issue you'd have with Hamer joining Nottingham Forest is what happened with Lewis O'Brien last summer. O'Brien moved to the City Ground on the back of a great season in the Championship, started well in the Premier League and then fell out of favour, before ending up at DC United in the MLS.

If Hamer goes to Forest, he has to make sure his next year doesn't follow the same path. Whilst he's ready for the Premier League, he needs to make sure it's right for him.