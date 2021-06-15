‘Would be an excellent signing’ – Norwich enter transfer chase for £15 million-rated EFL striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have entered the race to sign prolific Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong, according to Football Insider.

And it’s thought that the Canaries are leading the chase for the 24-year-old along with Southampton, with Rovers reportedly wanting a £15 million fee for the striker that netted 28 times in 40 Championship outings last season.

Armstrong has just a year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park and it looks more likely that Rovers will cash in on the former Newcastle man as it’s unlikely a new deal will be signed.

Norwich have more riches than ever thanks to promotion and the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, so would Armstrong be a good signing for the Norfolk side? The FLW team have given their thoughts.

Sam Rourke

It’d be an excellent signing in my eyes.

Norwich urgently need to bolster their frontline if they are to stand any chance of staying up in the Premier League next season, and Armstrong would be a positive solution.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign for Rovers and you feel he’s well deserving to be plying his trade in the top-flight next season, and you could see him playing a key role for the Canaries if he moved there.

£15m is a very good price also for a player who has scored that many goals at Championship level, so for me it’s a really attractive proposition.

Armstrong would offer sheer pace and a directness that Teemu Pukki doesn’t really offer, so he’d be a welcome added dimension to their frontline.

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing in my opinion.

I think the one thing that hampered Norwich in the Premier League last season was that they didn’t have genuine competition for Teemu Pukki.

Josip Drmic failed to set the world alight, and that subsequently put lots of pressure on Pukki and it was somewhat unfair on him.

Pukki is getting older, too, so to bring in someone who is younger and is prolific at Championship level would just be an astute piece of business.

£15million would also be money well spent, as he has scored goals at this level for a number of years now and is more than ready to make the step up.

For the short-term and long-term, it would be a positive addition.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great signing for Norwich City.

Adam Armstrong has showed over the last few seasons that he’s an all-round attacking threat with his pace, movement and finishing ability making him one of the best attackers in the Championship.

It remains to be seen if he’ll make the step up to Premier League level but for Norwich this is exactly the sort of signing that they should be targeting.

A fee of £15million is pretty modest really, and so the Canaries will no doubt see this as a punt worth taking as they look to bolster their attacking line next season.

I could see Armstrong being a real success at Carrow Road in the long run and so I’m all for this signing.