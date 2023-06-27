This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are plotting a move for Harry Winks, according to The Telegraph.

Enzo Maresca is keen to add the midfielder to his squad as the Foxes look to build a team capable of competing for Premier League promotion this season.

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leicester City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 27-year-old would be a good addition to the Leicester squad…

James Reeves

Winks would be an excellent signing for Leicester.

He has plenty of top flight experience in England and Italy would be more than capable of playing in the Championship.

The Foxes are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements with the departure of Youri Tielemans and the likely exit of James Maddison.

While Winks has failed to live up to his potential, he would bring quality and an excellent passing ability to the King Power Stadium, and it could be the perfect place for him to rebuild his career after his disappointing spell with Sampdoria.

There would be risks attached to signing Winks, but should he fit into Enzo Maresca's style of play, he could be an incredibly shrewd addition.

Ben Wignall

Leicester's midfield could be decimated this summer with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi only having one year left on his contract and Youri Tielemans already departed, so new faces are needed in the engine room.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is someone you'd expect the Foxes to be able to keep hold of, and if he's paired with Winks then that could be a very good Championship double pivot.

Winks is a former England international and still only 27 years of age - he is clearly a good player but because of the fact he spent last season in Italy with Sampdoria he has been somewhat forgotten about.

With one year left on his deal at Spurs, Winks should be open to a move even though I believe he could slot into quite a few Premier League clubs, so you'd have to say if Leicester get their hands on him then it's somewhat of a statement signing.

Declan Harte

Winks has had a couple of difficult years, but this would still be a great signing for Leicester.

If they can keep the fee reasonably low, then this could prove one of the smartest signings of the summer for the Championship.

Convincing him to take the step down to the second tier will be tricky, but Leicester’s midfield is in dire need of reinforcement.

Enzo Maresca will have to rebuild that area of the squad given the number of departures they will suffer this summer, but Winks would be a great start to building a new midfield.

The Spurs midfielder has plenty of Premier League and European experience and is a top-flight calibre player so should help the Foxes in their bid for promotion this season if he does arrive.