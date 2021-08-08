‘Would be an excellent signing’ – Leeds eyeing transfer swoop for in-demand EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Carvalho caught the eye with some strong performances in his breakthrough season towards the end of the 2020/21 season with the Cottagers, as they were relegated from the Premier League, whilst under the management of Scott Parker.

The winger made six appearances in total for Fulham last term, and started in their opening match of the new season against Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

The Daily Mail claim that Leeds are rivalling West Ham United, Norwich City and FC Porto to a potential deal for the 18-year-old, who evidently isn’t short of offers this summer.

A move to Leeds could tempt Carvalho, with Marcelo Bielsa previously showing that he’s willing to give younger players a chance in his senior squad.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Leeds’ rumoured interest in signing Carvalho this summer, and whether or not he’d be a good addition to their team.

Ben Wignall:

Carvalho has limited experience in senior football but he clearly has something about him to have been given his Fulham debut in the Premier League last season.

The teenager scored in pre-season against Charlton Athletic last week so it could have been expected that he was in Marco Silva’s plans this season as a regular senior player, but turning down a new contract will not help that.

Carvalho will want to be back in the Premier League as soon as possible and Leeds could give him that route – and Elland Road could be a really good fit for the 18-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa isn’t shy on giving young players a chance but he has a decent amount of depth out wide and in the attacking midfield positions where Carvalho plays.

The likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha are backed up by Helder Costa, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts and others so Carvalho could be waiting a while to get his chance should he move to Leeds.

If the England youth international stays at Fulham then he could realistically expect a season of first-team football and if he wants to develop quickly then I’d be remaining at Craven Cottage if I was him.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this could actually be a very good signing for Leeds if they manage to make it happen.

Leeds obviously have history when it comes to bringing through young players in recent times, and Carvalho is one who clearly possesses a great deal of potential.

Indeed, with Carvalho having impressed for Fulham in the Premier League towards the back end of the season, he could be ready to make an impact in Marcelo Bielsa’s side immediately were he to make the move to Elland Road this summer.

Given the fact that Leeds are seemingly keen on adding to their attacking midfield ranks this summer, and the fact that there are also other clubs seemingly interested in him, that could make sealing a deal for this young prospect something of a coup for the Yorkshire club.

As a result, I do think that this is a deal well worth looking into for those in charge at Leeds.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be an excellent signing for Leeds.

Carvalho is extremely highly-rated at Craven Cottage and anyone who has seen him play will recognise that he is a youngster with huge potential and ability. His technical skills and the way he can beat a player and pick a pass means he would be a good fit for Leeds in the long-term as well.

However, you’d have to question whether it would be a good move for the player. With the Whites a top-half Premier League team, the reality is that he isn’t going to play each week for Marcelo Bielsa’s side yet. But, he could have an important role to play for Fulham in the Championship and he will certainly get more opportunities.

So, whilst you can understand why Leeds are keen to bring in Carvalho, he would benefit more from staying in the capital and trying to make his mark for Marco Silva’s men this season.