“Would be an excellent signing” – Fulham set sights on influential Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

Fulham are looking into the possibility of striking a deal with Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as per a report from The Sun.

The impressive defender featured 39 times in the normal 46-game season, proving to once again be an integral part of the Forest squad.

Worrall is also being monitored by Leicester City and West Ham, but if the Reds do manage to secure promotion when they meet Huddersfield Town in the play-off final on Sunday, then it is likely that he will stay in Nottingham.

Appearing 182 times for the Reds, Worrall has been a mainstay in the Forest side for a number of years and is continuing to progress at an exciting rate.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in Worrall…

Billy Mulley

You can certainly see why Forest are looking into securing a move for Worrall, as he possess Premier League quality already, and there is scope for him to continue improving.

Playing with so much maturity already, the Reds defender is closing in on 200 Championship appearances, and when combined with his ability, that justifies a move to the top-flight.

A move to the Premier League, and where that destination might be, will depend on how Forest fare up during the Championship play-off final, with the 25-year-old’s future perhaps adding an extra incentive on Sunday’s clash – That is if they need any more motivation of course.

Given that Fulham strictly operated with four at the back this season, and combined with Tosin Adarabioyo’s ever-presence in the side, it is unlikely that Worrall would be deemed first-choice at Craven Cottage.

So, even if promotion is not achieved by Forest, there are plenty of better options for Worrall in my opinion.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given that he has been linked with the likes of Everton and West Ham you’d have to say this would be somewhat of a coup for Fulham if they could pull this off.

Worrall would be an excellent signing for the Cottagers this summer, both in terms of ability and attitude.

He has shown himself a very good defender at Championship level and could certainly compete with the likes of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyi for starting spot at Craven Cottage.

Much will obviously depend on how Nottingham Forest get on in the play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

If promoted, you’d have to image Worrall remains given his connection to the club, but if not and Huddersfield Town are the victors at Wembley on May 29th, Fulham could get themselves a really smart addition this summer.

Ben Wignall

Going into the 2022-23 Premier League season, Fulham do need some new centre-backs in their squad if they’re going to be serious about staying up there for more than one season.

Tosin Adarabioyo is a talented young player but Tim Ream will need to be upgraded on as he’s perhaps not a Premier League-level player anymore.

Worrall, whilst untested in the top flight of English football, is at an age of 25 where he can still improve in his ability and also deserves a shot at the big time after his performances for Nottingham Forest this season and he could be a great partner for Tosin.

However, if Forest get promoted to the top flight next weekend at Wembley, then Fulham would be a sideways step for Worrall and there would be no pressure for the Reds to sell due to the money they’d get from playing in the Premier League, so it’s only going to be a possibility should Steve Cooper’s men lose out at Wembley.