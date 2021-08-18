‘Would be an excellent signing for Steven Gerrard’ – Rangers weigh up move for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Huddersfield Town Juninho Bacuna.

The Ibrox club were linked with the Terriers midfielder last year but, according to the Scottish Sun, are strongly considering making a move for Bacuna, who is in the final year of his contract.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And should Huddersfield cash in on him?

Alfie Burns

Bacuna’s career in Huddersfield looks like it is over. Carlos Corberan has confirmed that the midfielder won’t be considered for selection whilst doubt surrounds his future.

That might surprise some given the fact the club triggered a 12-month extension on his contract earlier this summer. However, it’s quite apparent they did that to ensure they get a fee for him if he does move on this month.

So, in that respect, if Rangers put decent money on the table, Huddersfield will be accepting it and pushing Bacuna out of the exit door. He isn’t in their plans and it makes complete sense.

A move to Ibrox would be good for Bacuna, you’d think. He’s been hit and miss for Huddersfield over the last couple of seasons in the Championship, providing moments of brilliance and then something completely bizarre.

Steven Gerrard will have to iron out those inconsistencies within Bacuna’s game to get the best out of him. However, that trait is probably easier to carry in a traditionally successful side like Rangers, rather than a struggling Huddersfield outfit.

It’ll be an interesting move to watch develop over the years, as Bacuna has undoubted talent.

You could say it makes sense for Huddersfield and Bacuna this summer, whilst Rangers will be taking a punt on those moments of brilliance the midfielder can often provide.

Billy Mulley

Juninho Bacuna has proved to be a strong addition for Huddersfield ever since joining the club in the Premier League back in 2018.

He has the technical ability and vision to operate at the top end of the division, but the difficulties that the club have faced over the past couple of season has made it hard for him to consistently shine.

Bacuna would be an excellent signing for Steven Gerrard to make. He has the ability to thrive in a team full of confidence, and it could be a move that helps him fulfil his full potential.

Huddersfield are in an unfavourable position where they run the risk of losing him for free if they cannot strike deals with him now or in January, meaning that they may be forced into cashing in now.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather decent move for Rangers to make.

Bacuna is a player with plenty of top-flight experience from both his time in Holland with Groningen and his first season with Huddersfield in the Premier League, so he is one you feel is capable of playing at the level he would need to if he is to make an impact at Ibrox.

Indeed, the midfielder has also shown in the past that he can both score goals and create them, offering a useful extra attacking threat from the centre of the park, while at 24-years-old, he has plenty of time remaining in his career to be an asset for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Given he is into the final year of his contract at Huddersfield, this could be the Terries last chance to receive a fee for him, which could be a welcome one from a financial perspective, and given he has yet to feature in a matchday squad this season, it does seem as though the Yorkshire club are planning for life without him, so cashing in now would surely make sense.

As a result, it could certainly be argued that a move to Rangers for Bacuna, is one that would suit everybody involved in this potential transfer.