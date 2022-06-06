“Would be an excellent signing” – Derby County set sights on Cardiff City outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are weighing up a potential summer move for Cardiff City striker James Collins, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bluebirds striker saw his minutes decrease as the season wore on at the Cardiff City Stadium, finishing the campaign as seemingly the club’s fifth-choice striking option.

The complication in a potential deal for Collins is that he will not be available for free, meaning that the Rams will be after a loan deal, or will be enquiring about the Bluebirds terminating his deal in South Wales.

Collins netted 25 goals the last time he played his football in League One, emerging as the division’s top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in Collins…

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Derby if they are able to seal a move for James Collins this summer.

The forward has a good track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the third-tier and thus could potentially help the Rams launch a push for promotion next season.

During his career to date, the Republic of Ireland international has scored 45 goals in League One whilst he has also chipped in with six assists.

“By finding the back of the net on a regular basis next season, Collins will become an instant hit with Derby’s fans who will be desperate to see their side achieve a great deal of success at this level.

Marcus Ally

This would be an excellent signing.

Collins should be considered by the majority of League One clubs this summer, as he looks for the exit door in the Welsh capital.

2021/22 was a very frustrating campaign for the Irishman, but that should not takeaway from his very respectable second tier goal tallies for Luton Town in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The Rams need some experience in their side, and with a lot of uncertainty still hanging over them, Collins would be a great coup.

When, or if, Derby’s off-pitch issues are addressed, they will become a very attractive club for players to go to once again, and Collins is capable of spearheading their attack in League One.

Billy Mulley

I am caught in two minds about this one.

There is no denying that there is the possibility that this could turn out to be an excellent addition at Pride Park, but equally, this season may have taken its toll and may have left him low on confidence.

Collins enjoyed a tremendous amount of success the last time he played his football in League One, helping fire Luton Town to promotion whilst grabbing himself the golden boot.

His thrived off excellent service, developing a great habit of being perfectly placed, whilst benefiting off the creative assets that he had around him.

A similar story may be applied this time around for the Cardiff City striker if he was to make the move to Pride Park.