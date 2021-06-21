‘Would be an excellent signing’ – Derby County plot move for Scottish international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are considering a move for Stephen O’Donnell, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Motherwell defender is attracting significant interest from clubs in the Championship after a thoroughly impressive display for Scotland against England at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

The 29-year-old is said to have a release clause in his contract and that has led clubs such as Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Barnsley to join the hunt for his signature.

So would O’Donnell be a good signing for Wayne Rooney’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather useful bit of business for Derby if they are able to bring O’Donnell to Pride Park.

With the future of Andre Wisdom beyond this summer seemingly yet to be decided, there is a chance that the Rams will have to find some cover for Nathan Byrne at right-back this summer.

O’Donnell is a player who would fill that role, and judging by both his top-flight experience with the likes of Motherwell, and his performance for Scotland against England on Friday, he could be a useful option to fill that role for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The level of interest there appears to be in O’Donnell from the Championship also means this would be something of a coup for Derby, not least with the situation the Rams currently find themselves in, and considering the lift that it could bring to the club, it does seem like this interest could be worth following up on, providing they are able to afford it.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Derby to make this summer with Stephen O’Donnell a player that has been one of the best performing players for Scotland in the European championships so far this summer. The right-back has shown that he is an effective defender and is also willing to get forwards on the overlap and produce quality in the penalty area. O’Donnell has always been a reliable performer in the Scottish Premier League for a few different clubs over the last few years. However, he has not had much attention from those outside of his home nation until this summer’s Euros. Now he is perhaps starting to get the notice that he should have been attracting for a while now. Derby need to add quality to their squad this summer if they are going to avoid another relegation battle in the Championship. The Rams already have Nathan Byrne to play that right-back role for them, but O’Donnell would be very good competition for him and perhaps even enable Wayne Rooney to play Byrne in a more advanced position. The Rams are going to face a lot of competition for O’Donnell, but for me, this is a signing they should try their best to pull off if they can. Chris Thorpe It’s no surprise to see O’Donnell linked with a move this summer after his performances at the Euros and Derby would be a great one for him. He has all the attributes required to succeed in the Championship and I think it would be a smart signing. They need a bit more depth in that area of the team and for me he could nail down a starting spot quickly. He’d also be a cheaper alternative to other players in his position, which could attract a club like County who are financially unstable. This addition would be a clever one by Rooney and co.