This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

As each week progresses this summer, Norwich City's chances of keeping hold of Andrew Omobamidele look increasingly slim.

Premier League side Crystal Palace are the latest side to show an interest in the 20-year-old defender, as per The Telegraph.

Reportedly, the Eagles see Omobamidele as a brilliant potential replacement for current Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Just last week, Italian giants AC Milan were reportedly eyeing a swoop for the Canaries man, but it seems as though they will now have to fend off Premier League competition to get a deal done.

With the Palace links in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on a potential move to Selhurst Park for the Norwich City man.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Andrew Omobamidele is to leave Norwich City this summer, Crystal Palace and Selhust Park would be an excellent destination.

The Eagles have taken a number of players from the EFL in recent seasons and helped them to become established Premier League players and regular starters.

It is a great place to bridge the gap between the Championship and the Premier League and I've no doubt that Omobamidele would prove to be a success for the club.

AC Milan have also been linked, so there is strong competition for his signature, but if Omobamidele wants to stay in England, Crystal Palace would be a great place to land.

In terms of a fee, I think Norwich will want around £20 million.

Declan Harte

Omobamidele is a talented defender that still possesses a lot of potential, even if injuries have set him back somewhat.

A move away from Norwich seems inevitable this summer and Palace could be an ideal next step.

The Eagles have been a good home for promising Championship players to take the step up to the Premier League.

The Irishman already has top flight experience, but Palace would still represent a great next opportunity at this stage of his career.

A fee around £15 to 20 million seems likely to do it, which would represent decent value given the high ceiling Omobamidele’s career still has.

He would be a smart replacement for Marc Guehi, should the England international depart Selhurst Park this summer.

James Reeves

Omobamidele would be an excellent signing for Palace.

He has proven himself to be a solid and reliable performer for Norwich in the Championship and demonstrated his ability for the Canaries in the Premier League last season, so he would be more than capable of making the step up.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have all thrived at Selhurst Park and it could be the perfect destination for Omobamidele to continue his development.

Omobamidele would likely cost Palace a significant fee, with Stuart Webber revealing that the Canaries want more than the £20 million Everton paid for Ben Godfrey in 2020 and given the competition for his signature, the Eagles may need to offer around £25 million.

At 20, Omobamidele has plenty of room for improvement and would be a smart long-term investment, so this is a move Palace should definitely pursue.