‘Would be an excellent signing’ – Bristol City plot move for Championship stalwart: The verdict

Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley is attracting interest from Bristol City and Watford, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Dunkley was a key player for Wigan in their bid for survival, scoring six goals in 26 league appearances for the Latics before suffering a double leg break in the 3-0 win at Reading in February.

The 28-year-old has been a solid player for the Latics since joining from Oxford United in 2017, but his future at the DW Stadium looks uncertain with his contract set to run out.

Wigan were reportedly looking to agree fresh terms with the centre-half before the club entered administration, meaning that they were unable to do so.

Both Watford and Bristol City are looking to capitalise, as per the Daily Mail, with both sides monitoring the player’s situation and are weighing up a move on a potential free transfer.

Here, the FLW team discuss a potential move to Ashton Gate for Dunkley, and whether he would be a good signing for Bristol City…

Ned Holmes

I like this move from a City perspective.

With Filip Benkovic returning to Leicester City and Ashley Williams unlikely to sign a new deal, the Robins need to bolster their options at centre-back.

Dunkley would help them do just that. He was fantastic for Wigan in the 2019/20 campaign – proving a key man in both boxes before suffering a nasty injury.

A physical, athletic defender that reads the ball really well, the 28-year-old could be a fantastic addition to the City squad.

It looks like he’ll be available as a free agent as well, which would make the move excellent value.

My only concern would be over his fitness as he continues to recover from a nasty leg injury.

In Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas, CIty already have two central defenders with question marks over their long-term fitness – do they need to add another? I’m not sure.

If they feel confident he will stay fit, then it’s a deal they should look to get done.

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent signing for the Robins.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have for a manager, and I certainly think that Dunkley would be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in the Bristol City squad next season.

He has really impressed me whilst with Wigan Athletic, and has shown in the last couple of seasons that he can make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch.

Barnsley need to add strength in depth to their defensive options if they’re to be taken as serious promotion contenders next season.

So, this is a deal that makes perfect sense, and would be a smart bit of business.

George Dagless

Worth a look for sure.

He’s a good defender that is good on the ball and I do think that he is Championship level so the drop to League One is obviously an issue.

Clubs know that Wigan are desperate for money, too, so you can see why teams are going to be taking a look at a number of their players right now.

For the money he’d cost I’d say he’s absolutely worth considering.