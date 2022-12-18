“Would be an excellent signing” – Bolton Wanderers linked with a move for Huddersfield Town man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly interested in bringing Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward back to the club in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wanderers manager Ian Evatt is keen on the 31-year-old and the club could be prepared to make an offer, with Huddersfield thought to be considering cashing in on him as he enters the last six months of his contract.

Ward started his career with the Trotters and made two appearances, before joining the Terriers for his first spell, initially on loan, in March 2011.

He then had stints with Rotherham United and Cardiff City, before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium for a second time in August 2020 and he was a key part of the Town side which made the play-off final under Carlos Corberan last season.

Ward has remained a regular this campaign as Huddersfield have struggled towards the bottom of the Championship, but League One side Bolton could now be lining up an ambitious move.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the potential deal…

James Reeves

Ward would be an excellent signing for Bolton.

While it has been a tough season for Ward so far with just three goals to his name, he is not the only player to find it difficult in a Terriers side who sit bottom and are the lowest scorers in the Championship.

He has never been a particularly prolific scorer, but he did have an excellent season last year with 14 goals in the second tier.

Ward is also a player with a good work rate who will always put in committed performances, so it is his all-round game that makes him attractive to Bolton, not just his goals.

While it is understandable that Huddersfield would not want to lose Ward for free in the summer, with their precarious position in the table and lack of attacking threat, it does not make much sense why they would even consider letting Ward go next month.

But for Bolton, with Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson struggling for form, Ward would be a welcome addition as Ian Evatt’s side look to maintain their play-off push.

Declan Harte

Ward has suffered a fall from grace this season in terms of his goal scoring output for Huddersfield Town.

However, he is still earning regular first team minutes for Mark Fotheringham’s side, having played 22 times in the league this season.

So it would come as a surprise to see the club sanction a sale, especially to the likes of Bolton Wanderers.

It is a little too early for the forward to make the drop down to League One.

While he would be a strong addition to Ian Evatt’s side, this feels like a move too big for Bolton just yet.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting link to consider from a Bolton Wanderers perspective.

You can understand why they might want to add a striker to their ranks in the January window, given they have struggled for a regular source of goals this season, something they will need if they are to stay the course in this promotion battle.

Ward is someone who has shown in the past that he is capable of producing a decent return in front of goal, however, that has not been the case this season with just three goals in 22 league games in a struggling Huddersfield side.

That means you wonder if he has the momentum and confidence needed to produce the sort of goals return Bolton will be hoping for from him in the promotion battle, especially given that at 31, he is now moving past the peak years of his career.