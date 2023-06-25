This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers are interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers would like to sign Darlow on loan or in a "bargain deal", but they face competition from Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Darlow spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull, keeping five clean sheets in 12 appearances for the Tigers and manager Liam Rosenior has revealed his desire to bring him back to the MKM Stadium, but Boro and Rovers are also in the race for his signature.

The 32-year-old is under contract at St James' Park until 2025, but the Magpies are willing to allow him to depart, ideally for a fee of around £5 million, although they could consider less.

Rovers "expect to sell keeper Thomas Kaminski to Luton if they get closer to their £6 million valuation", while Anderlecht are also keen on the Belgian, meaning Jon Dahl Tomasson may be in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Darlow's potential move to Ewood Park.

James Reeves

Darlow would be an excellent signing for Rovers.

He is a solid and reliable goalkeeper and would be an incredibly safe pair of hands for Tomasson's side.

Darlow would bring plenty of Championship experience to Ewood Park having won the title with Newcastle United in 2017 and that could be invaluable in helping to instill a winning mentality in the dressing room.

However, there would be question marks over whether Rovers could afford the reported fee, while it may be tough for Darlow to turn down a move to Middlesbrough who are likely to be among the promotion favourites next season.

Darlow would be an upgrade on Pears and Kaminski and if they can convince him to join, he would be an outstanding addition.

Ben Wignall

With Thomas Kaminski potentially on the way out of Rovers, there is a need to bring in competition for Aynsley Pears this summer if that exit occurs.

Pears improved at the back end of last season when given a run in the team, but you'd have to question whether he's definitely good enough for a team with aspirations of promotion from the Championship.

Darlow meanwhile has been there and done it - he's only played 241 matches at the age of 32 which isn't exactly a lot but goalkeeper careers last longer than outfield players and he's still got plenty of years left.

With his Premier League and Championship experience, Darlow would be a good signing, however not for the £5 million quoted - Rovers should either target a loan deal or a much lower fee.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart bit of business.

We all know the importance of having a good keeper, and whilst Aynsley Pears did a job, I do feel it's an area of the pitch that Tomasson could strengthen. It's widely reported that Thomas Kaminski could move on, and his exit could fund a new keeper.

If Darlow does arrive, Rovers would be getting an experienced stopper who is proven at this level, but at 32, he could be the number one for the years to come. So, this would be a very good signing, and continue what has been a very productive summer for Blackburn so far.