‘Would be an excellent signing’ – Barnsley in transfer race with Derby, Cardiff and Preston: The verdict

Barnsley are keen on Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, according to a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old has turned heads with his impressive performances on loan at Rotherham United, with the Tykes, Cardiff City, Derby County, and Preston North End all said to be interested in signing him.

But would that be a good move? And do they need him?

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Barnsley if they are able to seal a deal for Edmonds-Green.

When you consider that the Tykes have only managed to keep three clean sheets in the Championship this season, it is abundantly clear that they need to bolster their defensive options in January.

A stand-out performer for Rotherham United in League One during the current campaign, Edmonds-Green is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 at this level.

By replicating these performance levels in a higher division for Barnsley, he may be able to help the club retain their Championship status for another season in 2022.

George Dagless

I think it could be a decent signing.

He fits the profile of what Barnsley are looking for in terms of new players as he is young with lots of potential and I think he could obviously improve there given the record they have with other young footballers.

That said, would the move be good for him at the moment? I think that might be up for debate.

Barnsley are not in a particularly stable position and for a young player to go in there and settle quickly and have a positive impact is a tough ask, no matter how good they are.

I think he’d be a good signing for the Tykes but I think the best option for him is perhaps to stay where he is or move elsewhere.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Barnsley to make in January because Rarmani Edmonds-Green is exactly the sort of emerging talent that they should be going after. The defender is enjoying an excellent loan spell with Rotherham United in League One and he has looked a class above that division as he has helped the Millers establish themselves at the top of the division.

Barnsley need all the help they can help at the moment with them facing a huge challenge to turn around their campaign and attempt to get back in touch with the teams above them. Edmonds-Green would add a lot of quality to their backline and he would arrive with confidence which is something that is in short supply around Oakwell this term.

The defender’s current deal with Huddersfield Town is set to expire in the summer and that means that he could be available for a cut-price sort of fee. That could make him well within the Tykes’ price range and signing him could prove to be a bargain deal that they can profit from in later years.

It would be a no-brainer for Barnsley to move for him, but the defender will have other options and it might therefore be difficult for them to attract him to Oakwell.