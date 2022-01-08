‘Would be an excellent piece of business’ – Birmingham keen on Championship defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson.

According to journalist Nick Mashiter, a free transfer is a possibility with the Blues ready to offer him a three-and-a-half-year deal but the Cottagers would be open to keeping hold of him.

But, would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This would be an excellent piece of business. Dion Sanderson’s recall and Harlee Dean likely exit will rock the Blues’ defensive contingent considerably, so to act fast and bring in both Alfie Mawson and Teden Mengi is good pro-active recruitment.

Mawson was called up to the England squad in his days at Swansea City, despite injuries and loss of form, that player has to be in there somewhere.

Lee Bowyer has had a good record of improving players who have been performing below expectations both at Charlton Athletic and Birmingham, he could be the man to get Mawson’s career back on track.

The 27-year-old battling spirit could come in handy if the Blues are dragged any closer towards the relegation zone in the coming months.

Billy Mulley

I do like the look of this proposed move, as I’m a big believer that Alfie Mawson has the ability to shine in the Championship.

He hasn’t seen enough game time at Fulham recently to really determine how this move would work out but I think most Championship clubs would be excited by his potential arrival.

Mawson is someone who reads the game incredibly well, whilst possessing the aerial ability and strength to flourish in Lee Bowyer’s side.

He is also a player who trusts his ability on the ball and can help progress play from defensive positions.

It will be interesting to see if Mawson comes and Sanderson becomes available once again, if the Blues will make another move for the Wolves defender.

Mawson would bolster Birmingham’s backline and I can honestly say that they would probably possess one of the best defences in the division

Ben Wignall

With Harlee Dean’s exit from St. Andrew’s looking extremely likely, Birmingham will need more than Teden Mengi in defence this month to see them through until the end of the season.

And with Mawson not getting the game-time he needs at Fulham it would make a lot of sense if he were able to depart Craven Cottage.

Mawson moved to Fulham for a fee of around £20 million which shows how highly-rated he once was, but multiple knee injuries have seen him become simply a back-up at Marco Silva’s side.

He’s made six appearances in the Championship this season and there’s an argument to be had that he’s needed for depth at the club for the rest of the season, however, he’s out of contract in June and his long-term future needs thinking about.

Birmingham could help him secure that and it would be in Fulham’s best interests to let the player go – Birmingham may not be in a play-off push on the basis of recent results but he would be a very good addition if he’s injury-free and be a very viable Dean replacement.