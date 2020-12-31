‘Would be an excellent move’ – Sheffield Wednesday set sights on signing Tottenham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan according to Football Insider.

It is also reported that both Stoke City and Coventry City are believed to be keen on a deal to sign the 20-year-old, who has found game time hard to come by in the Spurs first-team in recent months.

Clarke has been restricted to just two appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side this term, and it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him loaned out for the remainder of this year’s campaign in search of regular game time.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could tempt Clarke as well, who has previously played in the Championship whilst with Leeds United, before completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Owls are currently sat 22nd in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on an impressive recent win over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough over the festive period.

But would Clarke be a good addition to the Sheffield Wednesday team in the January transfer window?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding:

This really does feel like one that could go either way if it was to happen.

In fairness, Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in front of goal on the whole so far this season, so you can understand why they might be interested in adding another attacking outlet such as Clarke in January in an attempt to remedy that.

But given the overwhelmingly lacklustre nature of his loan spell at QPR last season, there may well be some questions about whether the young attacker would be able to make the required impact at Hillsborough, particularly in a side that has largely struggled this season.

On the flip side to that however, there can be no doubt that Clarke does possess the potential to be a very good footballer, and you feel that is something he will be desperate to prove remains the case in spite of recent, and if Wednesday could benefit from his efforts to up his game in an attempt to do that, then this could still be a smart move for them.

Phil Spencer:

This would be an excellent move for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are in a precarious position and they need some raw, attacking talent to start turning draws into wins. Jack Clarke would be the ideal man to do that.

After bursting onto the scene with Leeds the winger has struggled to kick on. A spell with QPR last term didn’t exactly go to plan, while this term he’s spent the first half of the season in the fringes at Tottenham.

That said, there’s no doubt that he’ll have learned a thing or two by working under Jose Mourinho.

The Owls will be hoping that they will get a more rounded player that QPR had last term, and if he can add that to his blistering pace then they could have a proper player on their hands.