‘Would be an excellent move’ – Leicester City leading Chelsea in the race for 10-goal EFL ace: The verdict

Leicester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, as per reports from the Daily Express.

Benrahma has been an influential player for Brentford since joining from Nice last season, scoring 21 goals and chipping in with 25 assists across two seasons for the club.

This season, the 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered eight assists for Thomas Frank’s side, playing an integral role in their bid for promotion from the Championship.

Interest is reportedly high in Benrahma, though, with Leicester leading the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign the creative midfielder, who is valued at a price of £25m.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether a move to the King Power Stadium would be a good move for the Algerian…

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this would be an excellent move for the Algerian.

The descriptions of the Brentford man as the next Mahrez are heavy-handed but there is no denying that Leicester have struggled to replace him since his move to Manchester City.

Benrahma has proven how destructive he can be in the Championship and could be just what the Foxes need.

That will likely mean moving to the King Power would give him lots of opportunities to prove himself in the top flight.

Not only that, with Rodgers at the helm, Leicester look like they’re building something really exciting. This would be a great time to get on board!

George Dagless

I think so.

I think it would be much better for him than a move to Chelsea because I think he would play more.

Frank Lampard is willing to give younger players a chance but they are signing some top class players this summer, does Benrahma fit in?

Leicester obviously have good attacking talent as well but I can see more of a regular role for him at the King Power.

Brendan Rodgers has got a fine record of developing footballers and I think at Leicester, with the ambitious squad that they have, he could actually be a real hit and do really well.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be the best move for both parties involved.

Benrahma has been brilliant for Brentford over the years, and he’s looked sharp since returning from injury this term, as they target promotion into the Premier League.

Even though he’s been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, I still think that Leicester will be a move that tempts the Bees winger more.

The Foxes would be able to offer him regular game time in the top-flight, which is something that the Premier League giants wouldn’t be able to.

Leicester also have a good record of being somewhat of a ‘stepping stone’ for players to go on to bigger and better things as well, with Riyad Mahrez being a classic example of this.

This would be a great move for Benrahma.

George Harbey

I actually think that Leicester would be the perfect destination for Benrahma out of all the clubs that are interested in him.

The Foxes are a club on the up and will be looking to cement their place in the European spots for years to come, and I think that would match Benrahma’s quality and ambitions right now.

He would slot straight into their team and play regularly, and he would suit their style of play to an absolute tee.

Would he play regularly for Arsenal or Chelsea? I doubt it, whereas at Leicester, he would feature regularly under Brendan Rodgers.