‘Would be an excellent move’ – Leicester City eyeing transfer swoop for 17-goal EFL man: The verdict

Leicester City are believed to be keen on a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Danjuma impressed for the Cherries during the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

Bournemouth were beaten over two legs by Brentford, which condemned them to another season in the Championship.

Danjuma made 37 appearances for Bournemouth during this season, and chipped in with 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions, and it appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Daily Mail also claim that the likes of Lyon and Wolfsburg have also expressed an interest in signing the winger this season, who could be on the move this summer.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a fantastic opportunity for Arnaut Danjuma.

The Bournemouth man has enjoyed a wonderful campaign with Bournemouth, and quite simply, I think the time has come for him to challenge himself in the Premier League.

While competition for places at Leicester would be tough for the 24-year-old, I think that it’s the ideal place for him to thrive.

Brendan Rodgers’ side love to play attacking football and with the club competing in the Europa League there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for him to impress.

There’s going to be a lot of clubs interested but this has to be one of the more appealing options on the table.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a very good signing for Leicester.

Danjuma has been outstanding in the Championship for Bournemouth last season, and was impressive in the Premier League as well last season, despite the Cherries relegation from the top-flight.

As a result, you do feel as though this could be a decent piece of business for Leicester to do, particularly as they are going to need some depth in their squad to cope with the demands of Europa League on top of their domestic commitments again next season.

Indeed, the creativity that Danjuma offers could make him a big asset for Leicester, thanks to both the supply he could provide for the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, and the ability he has to take chances for himself, meaning he would be a significant attacking threat for the Foxes in more ways than one.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be an excellent move for the player and Leicester.

Firstly, anyone who saw Danjuma play for Bournemouth this season will have realised that he is a cut above this level. His ability on the ball and his composure in front of goal is outstanding and he would be able to handle the step up with ease. So, realistically, the Cherries know they won’t be able to keep hold on to the attacker and it’s about getting as much money as possible.

Whilst he would face a battle to establish himself as a regular in the Foxes XI, they are a club that will be competing in Europe and challenging for the domestic cups, so he will get minutes.

Given the way Brendan Rodgers has the team playing, Danjuma would be an ideal fit, so this would be a smart addition.