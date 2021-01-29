Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Would be an excellent move’, ‘Hope that happens’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer development

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest youngster Will Swan could be on the move, as Ipswich Town line up a loan deal for the attacker before the transfer deadline shuts.

The 20-year-old is the latest talent to emerge from the Reds famous academy, and he has featured twice for the first-team in the Championship this season, although his last outing came in early December.

With a number of players ahead of Swan in the pecking order, a temporary switch may be ideal for his development and the East Anglian Daily Times have revealed that Paul Lambert wants to bring the youngster to Portman Road.

And, it’s fair to say that many Forest fans feel that would be the ideal move for Swan, as he would be joining a club with a big expectation as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be an excellent move’, ‘Hope that happens’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: