‘Would be an excellent move’, ‘Hope that happens’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer development

Nottingham Forest youngster Will Swan could be on the move, as Ipswich Town line up a loan deal for the attacker before the transfer deadline shuts.

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Will Swan on loan – as per the East Anglian Daily Times. ✍️ Could be beneficial for him to get some game time under his belt between now and the end of the season.#NFFC #ITFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) January 29, 2021

The 20-year-old is the latest talent to emerge from the Reds famous academy, and he has featured twice for the first-team in the Championship this season, although his last outing came in early December.

With a number of players ahead of Swan in the pecking order, a temporary switch may be ideal for his development and the East Anglian Daily Times have revealed that Paul Lambert wants to bring the youngster to Portman Road.

And, it’s fair to say that many Forest fans feel that would be the ideal move for Swan, as he would be joining a club with a big expectation as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

Would be an excellent move. — Davo M (@davo261088) January 29, 2021

Just what he needs….will do him good… — Arch Stanton (@1865arch) January 29, 2021

Good move that! — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) January 29, 2021

Good for him. That's quite an improvement a loan to Truro last season — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) January 29, 2021

Hope that happens — DGB (@DGBCampbell) January 29, 2021

Great idea, he's not ready for a relegation scrap in the Championship this season. — Paul Gibson (@redgolf99) January 29, 2021

Good move for him. Only worry would be the lack of options up front if we get an injury to Grabban or Taylor. — Christopher Weaver (@WeaverChweaver) January 29, 2021