‘Would be an excellent fit’ – Swansea City targeting Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Swansea City are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan, according to Football Insider.

Hourihane could be set to leave Villa Park on loan this month, having made only four appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in the Championship in 2018/19, and could be set to return to the second tier this month.

And Swansea – who recently saw Morgan Gibbs-White return to Wolves – are reportedly interested in taking Hourihane on loan, as per Football Insider.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at the Liberty Stadium…

Alfie Burns

This would be the perfect reaction to losing Morgan Gibbs-White.

Steve Cooper has lost a very good midfield player, but if he gets Hourihane over the line, he’s signing a very, very good replacement.

Hourihane never fails to disappoint me when he plays and I actually think he’s good enough to be playing a bit more regularly in the Premier League.

However, if it is to be the Championship for the Irishman, I see how he fits at Swansea.

He’s technically brilliant and will suit Cooper’s style of play.

A good fit all-round, it has to be said.

Jake Sanders

I really like the sound of this one from a Swansea perspective.

Hourihane has pretty much performed well wherever he’s gone, Villa included, but it hasn’t quite worked out since the Villa Park outfit were promoted to the Premier League.

His lack of opportunities this term would no doubt mean he’s desperate to get out on loan and get playing, and given his quality, it doesn’t surprise me to see a club the size of Swansea interested in his signature.

Despite sitting second in the Championship, the Swans aren’t exactly free-scoring, however, and with their midfield combined only netting three times this season, the addition of Hourihane would be a welcome one.

Did Swansea City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Swansea City sign Jack Cork for more or less than £1million? More Less

Ben Wignall

Hourihane would be an excellent fit at the Liberty Stadium and Steve Cooper should really make him his number one target for the window.

Swansea have just lost Morgan Gibbs-White back to Wolves and they need someone with his level of creativity to supply Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew with chances and Hourihane would fit the bill perfectly.

His set-pieces are deadly and that would make the likes of Ryan Bennett and Ben Cabango goalscoring threats at corners, but his long shots are also top notch and his seven goals for Villa two seasons ago at this level proved that he was one of the top midfielders in the Championship.

Despite not having much in the way of game-time recently due to the partnership of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, Hourihane still has quality and a step down a level will do him no harm – it may also put him in the spotlight for other Premier League clubs to take a chance on him in the summer if he impresses once again.