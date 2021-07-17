‘Would be an excellent bit of business’ – Sheffield United eye Man City raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are amongst 10 Championship clubs interested in signing Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to evolve his Sheffield United squad this summer, with the midfield an area that needs work.

Doyle, 19, has seven senior appearances under his belt at the Etihad Stadium and could be an ideal option for Sheffield United. City are expected to make a decision before August, as they weigh up what’s next for the teenager.

Here, our writers discuss the interest from Bramall Lane and whether Doyle would get the desired game time:

Alfie Burns

There’s certainly a little bit of work for Jokanovic to do in terms of Sheffield United’s options in the centre of the park.

With Sander Berge expected to go and John Lundstram already on his way, the Blades are light on numbers.

John Fleck and Oliver Norwood offer experience and strong understanding of the wing-back system Jokanovic is likely to continue with, but there would be room in the side for Doyle.

The midfielder has a lot of traits that City look for in a player in terms of his use of the ball and ability to play through the lines, which would suit what we’ve seen from Jokanovic sides in the past.

He’s maybe not as strong as someone like David McGoldrick in offering a natural link between the midfield and the attack, but I’m sure he’d get plenty of game time were he to move to Sheffield United.

There’s no denying the 19-year-old’s quality, it is just about him getting the games required to make the loan worthwhile.

He’d get those games in South Yorkshire.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that might prove to be a very smart move by Sheffield United if they are able to pull it off this summer. Doyle is a player that has a lot of potential and he would add quality to the squad that Slavisa Jokanovic has available to him.

A season playing in the Championship for a side expected to be challenging for promotion would be a very good one for the 19-year-old. Manchester City might also be keen for him to get experience playing for a side under pressure to win matches consistently.

Jokanovic managed to develop Ryan Sessegnon’s game a lot during his time in charge of Fulham and is no stranger to getting the best out of young talents in the Championship. So, Man City could be confident that Doyle would be in safe hands if he makes the move to the Blades.

Sheffield United have been looking to add a midfielder to their squad this summer and therefore Doyle might well get chances to start for them in the Championship.

He might have to settle for a place on the bench at first, but a player of his potential could easily play a major role for the Blades in the English second tier.

20 questions about some of Sheffield United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When did Sheffield United last win the FA Cup? 1905 1915 1925 1935

Chris Gallagher

This would be an excellent bit of business for the Blades.

Slavisa Jokanovic will want to make his own mark on the team and his teams have traditionally played good, possession football. Whilst that will suit many of the current squad, particularly the likes of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, he could still do with one more classy midfield player – so Doyle fits the bill.

He is a talented youngster who is good on the ball, delivers a great set-piece and will be able to cope with the pressing style that Jokanovic will want out of possession having worked under Pep Guardiola.

Realistically, the Yorkshire outfit need to be planning for life without Sander Berge and bringing in Doyle would be a great addition to the midfield as they seek promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.