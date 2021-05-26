‘Would be an excellent bit of business’ – Derby County eye transfer deal for promotion winner: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Several sides are on the hunt for Hull City full-back Callum Elder at the moment with the defender having just one year left on his contract with the Tigers at the moment.

According to Football Insider, the player is of interest to the likes of Derby County, Cardiff City and Preston North End and so he could have a decision to make over his future in the coming weeks.

Would he be a good signing for Derby County, then? Some of our writers here at Football League World discuss…

Alfie Burns

Firstly, you’ve got to say that the Derby squad needs a lot of work this summer and left-back is just one of a number of positions that is going to need strengthening.

For me, someone like Elder would be a step in the right direction. Derby wouldn’t be picking up someone on the decline; instead it would be a player heading into his peak on the back of a good season.

Elder excelled for Hull last season at left-back, with nine assists telling you that he’s exactly the type of modern-day full-back you want in your squad.

Rooney can make good use of someone like Elder, who would provide not just competition but a starting option in the Championship for the Rams.

Elder won’t solve all Rooney’s problems, but he will go some way towards making Derby that little bit more competitive in the Championship.

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure this is entirely necessary unless Derby are expecting to lose Lee Buchanan.

There are plenty of areas that need improvement in the Rams squad but I don’t think the left side of defence is one of them.

Callum Elder looks like a player ready to thrive at Championship level but signing him shouldn’t be high on Derby’s list of priorities – unless Buchanan departs.

There have been links between the 20-year-old and West Ham, so this may just be a contingency plan.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be an excellent bit of business by the Rams.

They certainly could benefit from adding much-needed experience to their team, with Wayne Rooney relying on a number of younger players during the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Craig Forsyth hasn’t been at his best this season for Derby, and I think he could benefit from competition for his place in the starting XI heading into the new league campaign.

Elder could provide them with that, as he’s got experience in the Championship, having played for Hull at that level.

He’s also chipped in with ten assists for the Tigers in their promotion-winning campaign this term, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him moving forwards, with a number of clubs keen on landing his signature this summer.

